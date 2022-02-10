Categories Earnings, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
TWTR Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 10, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Twitter Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Krista Bessinger VP, Investor Relations.
Please go ahead.
Most Popular
Earnings: Uber unexpectedly swings to Q4 profit; revenues up 83%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported net profit for the December quarter, compared to a loss in the prior-year period. The bottom line benefited from an 83% growth
Chipotle Mexican Grill seems on track to meet growth goals. Is CMG a buy?
Fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has successfully turned the COVID-related movement restrictions into its favor by leveraging its strong digital infrastructure. Unlike many restaurant chains that suffered
Infographic: Highlights of Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Q3 2022 earnings
Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022, despite an 8% decrease in revenues. In the three months ended December