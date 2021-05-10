Tyson Foods (TSN) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 4% to $11.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $476 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to $376 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.34.
For fiscal year 2021, sales are expected to be approx. $44-46 billion.
Prior performance
