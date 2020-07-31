Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
UAA Earnings: All you need to know about Under Armour Q2 2020 results
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Second quarter net loss was $183 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.04 per share in second quarter of 2019.
Revenues decreased 41% to $708 million.
“Now, with most of these doors reopened, we are encouraged by some of the momentum we’ve experienced in June and July. However, we remain appropriately cautious with respect to the balance of 2020 due to continued uncertainty related to consumer shopping dynamics, the potential for a highly promotional environment and proactive decisions to reduce inventory purchases to be more aligned with anticipated demand related to ongoing COVID-19 impacts.”Patrik Frisk, President and CEO
