Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
UGI Earnings: Highlights of UGI Corporation’s Q1 2023 financial results
UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in net revenues.
The Pennsylvania-based company’s adjusted earnings rose sharply to $1.14 per share from $0.93 per share last year. Revenues increased by 3% annually to $2.76 billion.
On a reported basis, UGI posted a net loss of $954 million or $4.54 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $97 million of $0.46 per share in the corresponding period of last year.
“We had a solid start to fiscal 2023 with robust performance from our natural gas businesses and from the growth investments that we have made in recent years, despite the impact of high inflation. In comparison to the prior-year period, we had colder weather in the U.S. and this helped to offset the effects of significantly warmer weather in Europe,” said UGI’s CEO Roger Perreault.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q4 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a double-digit fall in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 7% annually to $11.5
Altria Group (MO) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $6.1 billion. Net earnings attributable to Altria increased 65.6% to $2.6 billion
AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q4 revenue up 16%, profit drops
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues. Earnings, excluding special items, dropped to $0.69 per share in the