Under Armour, Inc. Q4 2020 earnings highlights infographic
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) today announced its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Revenues decreased 3% to $1.4 billion which was lower compared to what analysts had expected.
The fourth-quarter 2020 net profit was $184 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
