United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Oscar Munoz — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike. And my thanks to all of you for joining us today. While somewhat unorthodox, I think these events of our days have forced us to do this, but appreciate you joining us.

As the outbreak and response to the COVID-19 crisis that has clearly impacted not only every company, but every sector of our economy and certainly nearly every aspect of our daily life. And while in that regard United is no exception. I do believe, firmly believe, that our team’s response has proven exceptional. That’s true of our management team who put United in the vanguard of responding to this crisis, taking early and aggressive actions to mitigate the financial impact to our business and protect the health of our customers and employees, and to help accelerate a consensus amongst policymakers in D.C for what you saw labeled as CARES Act.

I also believe the actions of our employees that grace [Phonetic] under extraordinary pressure has been nothing less than exceptional. They have taken care of our customers and kept us flying and importantly flying safe. They’ve also been out in front working to use the incredible capabilities of our airline to support the communities we serve in the fight against COVID-19. Though our service is somewhat curtailed, our commitment to be an of-service is full view. Some examples; we’ve operated more than 130 repatriation flights bringing in more than 18,500 Americans home who were stranded abroad. We’ve also flown over more than 800 cargo-only flights worldwide, bringing more than 28 million pounds of a variety of cargo goods such as food, healthcare-related items and supplies to destinations worldwide. You can see why we’re all so proud to be part of this United family.

Unfortunately during this time, we are all facing uncertainty. Still there are two things of which we are certain. First it is certain that demand will return, unfortunately we just don’t know when, no one does. But there is no question that at some point on people will be ready to travel again. Second, and I am somewhat bias here, there is no group of people in the world that I would rather be in the trenches with to tackle the disruptive crisis in the history of the aviation business than the men and women of United Airlines. Not just the members of the management team you who well know who have been literally working around the clock to mobilize United’s early, aggressive and, in many cases, industry-leading response, but also our frontline employees who have been out daily taking care of our customers and taking care of each other.

Now Scott and Gerry will go into great detail about the many actions we have taken from raising liquidity to slashing our capital expenditures and operating costs to working to ensure our teams and customers have effective cleaning and safety procedures in place every day. The team is addressing every issue and looking at the long term, building scenario plans for whatever difficult decisions may be ahead.

But before we take you through those points, let me close on a personal note. As you know — as many of you know on this call, this will be the final time I speak with all of as CEO of United. I want to thank all of you and the investor community, not only the analysts and voices that are often heard on these calls, but our shareholders and all our stakeholders, everyone we serve, who count on us. The United team has built an incredible foundation together in the nearly past five years and I never — we never could have expected we would all be tested as we’re being tested now by this crisis. But with every action our employees take to share and shouldering ( 0:14:29 ) the burdens, they provide more proof that the fundamentals of what we’ve built together remains strong and ultimately I believe that’s our greatest asset and that’s what I’m so proud to leave to my incredibly capable successor Scott Kirby who will be taking over the reins here at the end of the month.

And so to go into further detail on these actions we’re taking, I want to hand it over to our future CEO, Scott Kirby.

J. Scott Kirby — President

Thank you, Oscar and thank you to the amazing people of United Airlines for the incredible job they’re doing despite the unprecedented challenges we’re facing. We’re proud to be serving the nation right now as an essential service. Many of the people we’re carrying are traveling for critical reasons. Over the last several weeks as a country, we’ve come to better appreciate how much we will rely on farm workers, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, and of course, healthcare workers. I’m proud that country now also better understands just how important our customer service agents, technicians, store clerks, routers, load planners, ramp workers, flight attendants, caters, dispatchers and pilots are to our economy and our customers. While in May we’re flying 90% fewer flights than we expected and flying a very low load factors, without the commitment and professionalism of our people in these extraordinary circumstances, we couldn’t fly the people who need to travel now.

For example we’ve flown free of charge hundreds of medical professionals who have volunteered to travel to communities struggling to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients. In other cases, it’s simply a customer urgently trying to get home to see a critically ill loved one. In a normal environment, we’re proud to say that we are about uniting people and connecting the world. In a world of social distancing that may seem less relevant. But it’s actually even more important because most of the people who are traveling now need to travel.

Before I begin, I also want to say a huge thank you to Oscar. He came to United in a difficult time and brought together the employees to show what being united together really means. Under his leadership we saw strong operational performance, a renewed focus on the customer and a return to growth of the airline and financial success all brought to us by the people of United Airlines. Did an amazing job turning that around and preparing us to address the current coronavirus as a team.

Personally, Oscar has been a friend and a true mentor to me during our time together. I’ve always been able to count on Oscar for effective and constructive feedback. I’m certain that I’ll be a much better CEO for having the honor of working for Oscar these last four years and look forward to continuing that relationship as he moves on to be our Executive Chairman. Sheltering from home and doing conference calls from multiple locations is not the kind of send-off we had planned for Oscar. I know that I speak for the entire United family when I say that we will look forward to a time when we can all get together in person and give Oscar the in-person thank yous and celebration that he still richly deserves.

Turning back to our response to the crisis. Safety and cleanliness have always been important, but now they are even more critical as we seek to minimize the potential spread of the virus. United is an industry leader in this regard. But I’d also say safety has been the top priority at all US airlines for decades. The safety protocols and systems we’ve built to use data to find even the smallest risks and then work to engineer it out of the system will serve us well as we collectively find ways to ensure that the travel experience is face. None of us have all the answers yet, but there is no industry in the world that has the kind of track record on safety that airlines have. It’s literally in our DNA. I’m proud of the leadership role that we’re taking at United but the one consistent thing all airline executives has ever known, agreed on is that we don’t compete on safety. We share best practices and learning and while we compete aggressively for customers, we work together to make this the safest industry in the world.

Thus far, however, at United in airports, we’ve modified our boarding process to have customers scan their own tickets prior to boarding to help with social distancing. We’re boarding fewer customers at a time and boarding from back to front. We’re providing masks to customers if they don’t already have them and plan to require all customers to wear a mask soon. We’re testing touchless kiosks for printing checked bag tags which will eliminate the need to touch the screen by scanning your boarding pass. We’re installing flexiglass handles at our gates and ticket counters for the personal safety of our people as they assist customers. We’re utilizing temperature checks for airport employees and flight attendants prior to beginning work at multiple airports and we’re expanding this to other locations. We’ve enhanced our cleaning protocols and have reallocated manpower to increase cleaning functions. We’re promoting a six-foot distancing rule with a combination of signage and floor tape marking and rearranging employee break rooms to promote social distancing.

Onboard the aircraft, we’ve enhanced aircraft cleaning protocols that we are now using on all terms. We’re utilizing electrostatic spraying to disinfect aircraft interiors. We’re currently spraying all inbound international flights and all aircraft at least once per day. We expect to be spraying every single flight by mid-June. We’ve implemented streamlined meals and beverage service to minimize personal contact and remove common-use material from the seat bag. We blocked middle seats to promote #3 middle seats to promote social distancing onboard and adjusted flight attendant jump seat locations so our crew members feel safe and have more space in between each other. We’ve added onboard announcements to encourage customers to do their part in safeguarding [Indecipherable] health of others. We are the first major US airline to require all flight attendants to wear masks onboard and we added flight deck cleaning kits for our pilots, which include gloves and [Indecipherable]. Turning to our financial situation. I’ll once again emphasize that hope is not a strategy. Nobody knows when this will end and life will begin to return to normal. Since the very beginning of the crisis, we’ve reacted proactively and aggressively. You can count on that continuing. We plan to continue to react nimbly as the situation evolves and won’t hesitate to make hard decisions like our decision to raise equity when those decisions are prudent. Since late February the decline in demand for air travel has proven to be worse than anything, anyone was publicly projecting. While we were more bearish than anyone in hindsight, even our expectations weren’t nearly as bearish enough as to both the depth and duration of this crisis. Accepting this new reality early, however, allowed us to get at least a little bit ahead of the tsunami and preparedness to survive what we believe to be the most challenging period in the history of aviation. Over the weekend of February 22nd, we began to read the news that the virus had spread to Italy. At that point we hadn’t really seen any impact on European or domestic demand but we concluded that the virus was likely to spread worldwide and over that weekend and the following days we became the first US airline to respond to the coronavirus by planning for a 20% capacity cut, drastically reducing ( 0:21:46 ) capex for 2020, beginning work to reduce opex in line with our capacity reduction, suspended the share repurchase program and beginning a large and accelerated capital raise. All of that gave us a head start as the demand environment rapidly deteriorated well beyond even our dire scenario. Net new bookings are now down essentially a 100%. So, yes, that does mean that it’s bottomed. But we aren’t seeing any signs of meaningful recovery in near-term demand yet. But as we look longer term we see some evidence of pent-up demand. For example searches for 2021 spring break travel on our website are actually higher this year than they were at this time last year. But we don’t expect many of those to turn into real bookings or travel until the virus is sufficiently contained and the rhythms of daily life become routine again. For the first few months of this crisis and even with demand at approximately zero, we’ve been able to avoid involuntary furloughs and pay cuts for our people. The CARES Act helped with that but only temporarily and only partially. The grant portion of the CARES Act only covered $3.5 billion of our $6.5 billion in eligible expenses which consist of salaries and benefits of United employees. We’ve been able to rely on voluntary programs and a reduction in hours thus far to further reduce near-term payroll expenses. We’ve also done everything in our power to reduce the impact on United employees such as eliminating contracted work at the airport and using our own people for previously outsourced staff. But even with the CARES Act, our people are already sacrificing with over 20,000 people on voluntary leave program and tens of thousands having large reductions in the number of hours and therefore take-home pay that ( 0:23:32 ) they are working. And in the days and months ahead, unfortunately more of our employees will start to feel the direct financial impact of this crisis. And that’s not something that anyone on our management team takes lightly. Our schedule is down 90% and we plan for it to stay at that level until we begin to see demand recover. We made a promise to our people and to American taxpayers to avoid involuntary furloughs or cuts to pay rates for US employees until the end of September and that’s a promise we’ll keep. But if demand remains significantly diminished on October 1st, we simply won’t be able to endure this crisis as a company without implementing some of the more difficult and painful actions. These include decisions on involuntary furloughs, further reductions in hours as well as other actions that will have an immediate impact on our people and their livelihoods. We care deeply about the families who rely on the paychecks that United provides and these are decisions that we will not take lightly. But our overriding goal is focused on the long term. We have to ensure that United is here to rebound once the virus is contained and demand is recovered. We simply cannot and will not risk the long-term future of United and the jobs the airlines supports just because the short-term decisions are really hard.

Turning to the balance sheet, thank you to Gerry and the finance team for their amazing job they’ve done raising liquidity as we’ve raised over $4 billion including aircraft financing in March and April. Additionally, I’d like to thank the administration, the House and the Senate on both sides of the aisle for the support they quickly made available to airlines and to the economy in general. We believe the bipartisan CARES Act has been and will continue to be critical to the ability for the country to rebound when the virus is defeated. As we entered the second quarter, we reduced our cash burn to about $50 million per day. We currently expect to have the cash burn down to about $40 million to $45 million on average per day in the second quarter even with essentially zero net passenger revenue. We’ve taken an axe to all non-employee expenses. Gerry will describe some of these axes in more detail. But we’ve been able to reduce our cash burn by implementing huge reductions in all expense categories, except employee wages. The following is not a forecast because it would be a naive to believe we or anyone for that matter can accurately predict the course of this crisis or the recovery. When we say plan for the worst and hope for the best, however, we really mean it and we’re therefore planning for the environment to possibly continue at essentially zero net passenger revenue for the rest of the year and into 2021. We aren’t projecting that and certainly hope it’s better than that, but we are planning for the possibility. We’re starting May with approximately $9.6 billion in available liquidity. During 2Q we expect to receive most of the remaining $2.5 billion of the first phase of the CARES Act grant and loan. Not counting any additional liquidity raises, this would mean we expect to exit Q2 with about the same level of liquidity that we have today.

For 3Q, we forecast that even if we continue with essentially zero passenger revenue and assuming no additional financings, we can get our cash burn rate below $40 million per day and would therefore expect to end 3Q with approximately $6 billion in liquidity. And at a minimum in a continuing zero net revenue environment, which we hope won’t be the case, we expect to have the option to avail ourselves of a $4.5 billion CARES Act loan which we project will take our liquidity to over $10 billion heading into the fall. Beyond that, we still have unencumbered assets with the loyalty program being the largest, which could be used for additional financing if the zero demand environment lasts even longer. All the numbers I’ve just shared with you are based on a scenario where there is no recovery and passenger demand remains essentially zero. I’ll just emphasize that we aren’t forecasting zero demand, but we are preparing for that as a possibility. If the demand environment is better than that, of course, we plan to adjusted accordingly. In closing, it has been the most challenging time in my professional career, not just because of the unprecedented financial cost of this crisis, which is the subject of today’s call, COVID-19 has of course also taken a profound human toll. Every day I correspond with the United employees, many of whom I’ve never met who reach out to me and tell me that they’re passionate about serving our customers, but they’re scared about their health and the financial hardships their families are already facing. I want to once again thank those employees for their bravery in an environment that continues to change every day. All of this does bring to mind the Winston Churchill quote, when you’re going through hell, keep going. We are going through hell right now, but we know this virus will ultimately be defeated and we will get to the other side. We can’t control or know when or how fast that may happen, but the people of United are doing everything within their power to control what we can, to take care of each other and our customers and to get through hell as quickly as possible. As a management team, we have two clear objectives to guide every decision we make from scheduled changes to the new cleaning procedures for our aircraft and even painful decisions like conducting furloughs. But we believe these objectives to reflect the best collective interest of all stakeholders, including our employees, our customers, the communities we serve and, yes, our shareholders. In the near term, we’re working to position United to bounce back quickly when demand starts to return and we’re focused on strengthening United over the long term to withstand the crisis so that the airline and the high quality jobs it supports our here when demand is fully returned. And with that, I’ll turn it over to Gerry.

Gerald (Gerry) Laderman — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Scott and thanks to all of you on the line today. For the first quarter of 2020, we reported a net loss of $1.7 billion and net loss of $639 million on an adjusted basis. For those of you keeping track, this was the first quarterly loss at United since the first quarter of 2014. What began as a strong quarter quickly deteriorated as the spread of COVID-19 disrupted travel as well as the lives of everyone around the world. As a result, my comment today #4 As a result, my comments today will not be typical for an earnings call. There will come a day when metrics like EPS and margin growth or year-over-year unit revenue and cost comparisons will matter. Such metrics simply aren’t relevant today. While many of us have worked through significant financial shocks and downturns in our industry and for some of us multiple times, this is truly unprecedented. We saw revenues precipitously decline starting in Asia in February and then declining across the rest of the world. By April, revenue was down 95% as compared to our expectations at the start of the year. Therefore, in the near term and till the recovery really kicks in, maintaining sufficient liquidity and minimizing cash burn are the financial measures that matter most.

We believe that our ability to weather this storm will be measured by how nimbly and aggressively we cut costs and preserve cash. Addressing liquidity, we ended the first quarter with approximately $7.2 billion in liquidity and as we start the month of May, we have about $9.6 billion in liquidity, including $2 billion available under our revolver. Our focus on liquidity started early. As Scott mentioned, as soon as it became apparent that we would be facing world-wide spread of the virus, we took quick action to cut flying across the network. We also began the effort to look at every part of our business and started to take decisive action to minimize both our operating expenses and capital spend. We eliminated all discretionary spending, had over 20,000 employees take voluntary unpaid leaves and reductions in hours and stopped all project deemed non-critical to the business. In addition, we reduced our planned adjusted capital expenditures for the year by approximately $2.5 billion to projected total below $4.5 billion. Some specific actions we’ve taken include sopping over 200 real estate projects that were underway. Today you can count on one hand the number of such projects we are continuing in this environment. For example, we stopped work on United Club projects at O’Hare, New York and Dallas, saving an estimated $60 million. We also reduced spending on more than 300 technology enabled initiatives driving over $300 million in projected savings. We simplified our onboard product offering, which drives an expected $30 million in savings. In addition to volume-related vendor spend decreasing, we identified approximately $45 million of estimated airport vendor service efficiencies from the elimination of certain services reducing hours and having United employees temporarily take on work usually performed by vendors. We also reduced promotional spend, which results in about $60 million of expected savings. These are just a few of the examples of the thought process we are going through to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to reduce expense and minimize cash burn. We expect these actions together with lower fuel prices and reduced flying to drive over $5.5 billion and lower operating expenses in the second quarter and an over 50% reduction in capital expenditures in the quarter versus our original plan. Importantly, we expect our daily cash burn to average between $40 million and $45 million for the second quarter. This cash burn number excludes the benefit of the government payroll support program and capital raising activity that is not related to new aircraft financing. At this level of cash burn and assuming we receive another $2 billion that we expect to receive by the end of June under the payroll support program, we expect to end the second quarter at a similar level of liquidity that we have today.

Turning to our liquidity enhancement activities. We started that process in late February and closed our first transaction early March. Since the beginning of March, we have secured over $4 billion of additional funding, including approximately $3 billion through three secured term loan facilities and new aircraft financing. Also $1.1 billion from our recent common stock offering which includes $100 million from the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option that closed yesterday. Additionally, we entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of BOC Aviation, a major aircraft leasing company, to provide lease financing for 22 aircrafts scheduled to be delivered to us from Boeing this year, including two 787-9 aircraft that were delivered in April. With respect to our new aircraft commitments, if the 737 MAX is ungrounded later this year, we expect to take delivery of 16 MAX aircraft this year, all of which are subject to the committed lease financing I mentioned as well as another 24 MAX aircraft next year. These 40 MAX aircraft are less than half of the number of MAX aircraft originally scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021. We also expect to take delivery of eight more 787-9 aircraft for the remainder of this year as well as eight 787-10 aircraft next year. Production on all of these aircraft had basically started before the crisis. So it would have been financially impracticable to reschedule. However since we will not take delivery of any of these aircraft unless fully financed, these deliveries will not be a cash drain for us.

Looking beyond next year, we have no additional 787 aircraft on order. Assuming we take the 40 MAX aircraft I just described, we would have an additional 131 MAX aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2022 and beyond. We are discussing the timing of these delivery with — these deliveries with Boeing. However, one thing is certain, I do not anticipate taking any of those aircraft unless and until we need them. Shifting gears, I want to thank the United States Treasury Department for the quick implementation of the payroll support program. We will receive about $5 billion under this program in the form of $3.5 billion grant and a $1.5 billion low interest loan, which together will only partially cover the cost of our US employee salaries and benefits but allow us to keep our commitment to avoid involuntary furloughs before September 30th. As compensation for the government aid, the US Treasury Department will be receiving warrants to purchase 4.6 million shares of United common stock at a purchase price of $31.50 per share. In April, we did receive about $1.8 billion of the grant and $700 million of the loan. And in connection with the receipt of those funds, we did issue warrants to the US Treasury to purchase up to approximately 2.3 million shares of United common stock. As previously mentioned, United has submitted an application under the government loan program, which makes us eligible to receive a loan up to $4.5 billion. We expect this loan will be a five-year senior secured term loan with interest at LIBOR plus 300 basis points and pre-payable at any time. If we draw down on the loan, we expect to issue warrants on the same terms as the warrants issued under the payroll support program. If the full $4.5 billion is borrowed, we would expect to issue warrants to purchase 14.2 million shares of United common stock. We expect to have until September 30th to decide whether to borrow under the loan program. Looking ahead, while no one has a clear line of sight to when the recovery will occur at United, we have and plan to continue to make quick and hard decisions, preserve cash and above all, take steps to make sure our employees and customers are safe. I want to give a special thanks to my entire finance organization who have worked countless hours on the cash conservation and liquidity building initiatives and a big thank you to the entire United family for their tireless efforts every day in this challenging environment. Before we begin the question-and-answer session, I want to echo Scott’s comments about Oscar and thank Oscar for what he has done for United and its people over the last five years. The leadership Oscar has brought to United has resulted in a change in the culture and fortunes of United that is truly remarkable. On a personal note, I want to thank Oscar for the mentorship he provides me and the opportunity he gave me. Oscar proved to me that you can teach an old dog new tricks and for that I am forever grateful. Finally, I want to thank everyone for listening this morning. And with that I will pass it back to Mike to start the Q&A.

Michael Leskinen — Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Questions and Answers:

