United Airlines Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is expected to publish first-quarter results today, after the closing bell, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.
Wall Street will be looking for a loss per share of $0.57 for Q1, on an adjusted basis. The estimate represents an improvement from the year-ago quarter when the company incurred a loss of $0.63 per share. Analysts predict an 8.9% increase in revenues to $12.45 billion for the March quarter.
United’s quarterly profit has topped expectations consistently for over a year after the bottom line emerged from the negative territory post-pandemic. The trend continued in the fourth quarter though adjusted income declined 19% year-over-year to $2.00 per share. At $13.6 billion, Q4 revenue was up 10% year-over-year and above consensus estimates. Passenger revenue accounted for more than 90% of the total.
