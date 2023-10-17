United Airlines Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is all set to report third-quarter earnings today after the closing bell, amid expectations for an increase in revenues and profit.

Listen to United Airlines‘ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts’ consensus forecast for third-quarter adjusted earnings is $3.35 per share, compared to $2.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. It is estimated that September-quarter revenues increased 13.2% annually to $14.44 billion.

In the second quarter, United Airlines delivered a total operating revenue of $14.1 billion, which is up 17% year-over-year. Net income more than doubled year-over-year to $1 billion, or $3.24 per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.03 per share, which is sharply higher than the profit reported last year. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $11-12 for fiscal 2023.