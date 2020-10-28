Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

United Parcel Service (UPS) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased nearly 16% year-over-year to $21.2 billion.

Net income rose 11.8% to $2 billion, or $2.24 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 10.1% to $2.28.

UPS is not providing guidance due to the uncertainty related to the pandemic.

