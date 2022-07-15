Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $80.3 billion.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $5 billion, or $5.34 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.46 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $5.57 for the quarter.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $21.40-21.90.

Prior performance

UnitedHealth Group Q1 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Stock Analysis: Should you invest in IBM ahead of next week’s earnings?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is in the final phase of its transformation from a conventional IT service provider to a diversified tech firm focused on cloud computing and

Conagra Brands (CAG) hopes to see margin improvement extend to all segments in the coming year

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) were down 7% on Thursday after the company delivered mixed results for its fourth quarter of 2022. While earnings beat estimates, sales fell

Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2022 earnings report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s stock dropped soon after the announcement. Net income applicable

Tags

investment banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top