UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $80.3 billion.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $5 billion, or $5.34 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.46 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $5.57 for the quarter.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $21.40-21.90.

