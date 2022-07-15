UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $80.3 billion.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $5 billion, or $5.34 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.46 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $5.57 for the quarter.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $21.40-21.90.
Prior performance
