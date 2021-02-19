Universal Display Corp (OLED) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Darice Liu — Director of Investor Relations

Steven V. Abramson — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Sidney D. Rosenblatt — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary and Director

Darice Liu — Director of Investor Relations

Welcome to Universal Display's fourth quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Steve Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sid Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast live and will be made available for a period of time on Universal Display's website. This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live webcast of this call, February 18, 2021.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results can differ materially. Universal Display disclaims any obligation to update any of these statements.

Steven V. Abramson — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Darice and welcome to everyone on today’s call. We are pleased to report our fourth quarter and 2020 results. 2020 revenues were $429 million, operating income was $158 million and net income was $133 million or $2.80 per diluted share. Fourth quarter revenues were $142 million, operating income was $66 million and net income was $54 million or $1.13 per diluted share. 2021, we expect to see meaningful growth. Based upon current estimates and expectations of the global health crisis improving, we believe 2021 revenues will be in the range of $530 million to $560 million. Sid will provide further details shortly.

Looking back on 2020. It was a year that filled with innovation and advancements, flexibility and perseverance, diligence and safety, as well as challenges in this ongoing pandemic. As a company, we move swiftly to safely adapt to rapidly changing conditions. We implemented measures to safe guard our employees, while ensuring the operations of our facilities. We also quickly mobilize our business continuity plans to ensure our ability to continue our R&D programs and the manufacture and shipments of our UniversalPHOLED materials to our customers. As a result of the tremendous and commendable agility and execution focus on everyone, UDC and our manufacturing partner PPG, we continue to build upon our first mover advantage in the OLED ecosystem and our position to emerge an even stronger company when this crisis ends.

During the year, we announced long-term agreements with China Star Optoelectronics, the second largest panel maker in China celebrated the 20-year anniversary of our strategic partnership with PPG, established OVJP Corporation to reverse the commercialization of our groundbreaking OLED TV manufacturing technology. Expanding our community education initiatives with the establishment of the UDC Inc. forward scholarship which aims to support a graduating student pursuing a degree of the field and our partnership with the Smith Family Foundation with assist with community programs in Trenton, New Jersey.

And we were recognized by Fortune as well as the world’s 100 fastest growing companies and by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies. From an R&D standpoint, we remain at the forefront of innovation. Our team of scientists and engineers are continually discovering, developing and designing of material systems and technologies and advancing our R&D roadmap with new milestone achievements. On the materials front, our portfolio of energy-efficient high-performing phosphorescent materials continues to expand with next generation reds, greens, yellows and hosts to meet our customers’ ever demanding and ever evolving specification needs of color point, efficiency and lifetime. With respect to we continue to make excellent progress in our ongoing development work for our commercial blue phosphorescent system.

Regarding OVJP, we are making advancements with our Organic Vapor Jet Printing manufacturing technology for maskless, solventless, dry-direct printing of large area OLED valves. With the formation of OVJP Corporation this past summer, the OVJP team is focused on scaling our novel technology platform into a commercial equipment. OVJP Corporation’s first milestone is development alpha system, which is anticipated to be ready during 2022.

And as we had noted last quarter, Nature published their paper titled enhancement of stability and brightness and organic light and moving devices, describing UDC’s fundamental groundbreaking device architecture that may extend the lifetime and enhance the efficiency of OLED panels applicable to both displays and lighting applications. This work is point of our long term R&D roadmap for continuing to enable the OLED ecosystem with leading-edge technology and best-in-class materials. Looking to the OLED industry, the ecosystem continues to grow with new OLED capacity, new OLED products, and new OLED customers. Samsung Display’s portfolio of OLED products continues to grow.

SDC expects OLED smartphone adoption to increase in 2021 with the expansion of 5G as well as further penetration into the mid range market. Also in the small and medium OLED market, Samsung is ramping its effort with IT. Only last month, Samsung announced its 2021 line up of OLED laptop displays will include over 10 new models, the sizes ranging from 13.3 to 16 inches. Samsung is also forecasting a 500% increase in annual sales for its OLED IT panels this year. With the increased focus on the IT market, which has an estimated TAM of approximately $450 million units spread across laptops, tablets and monitors and only about 1% of the IT market being OLED, they’re moving towards that Samsung is planning to build a new OLED production line for notebook and it’s A4 fab in Asia. This line is expected to have a production capacity of 30,000 substrates per month.

For large area panels, Samsung display is reportedly making progress with its QD OLED program as expected to begin production of its QD OLED panels for TVs and possibly monitors in the second half of this year. LG Display continues to ramp up its OLED TV production. For 2021 LGD increases OLED TV shipments with 7 million to 8 million units, up from around 4.5 million units in 2020. OEMs such as LG Electronics, Sony, Skyworth and more than a dozen others are fueling this tremendous growth. Bolstering LGD’s shipment target growth is the expansion of its OLED TV portfolio.

During CES, LG unveiled its new 42 inch and 83 inch OLED TV panels, augmenting its existing lineup of 48, 55, 65, 77 and 88 inch models. On the small and medium front LGD’s flexible OLED fab ran at full utilization in the second half of 2020, which has been widely attributed to demand for their OLED smartphone panels. Additionally LGD is focusing on the automotive market, with its plastic OLED panels for applications including infotainment systems, dashboards, displays, side mirror displays and entertainment displays. LG display also known the plans to rollout 20 inch and 30 inch OLED displays in the future, targeting the premium, mid-sized panel market remains a gaming, mobility and IT. According to reports, BOE will use some of its capital raise for its third OLED fab in Chongqing, which has a designed monthly output of 48,000 flexible Gen 6 panels. The first phase of is expected to commence by the end of this year. BOE is also planning to invest in OLED microdisplay plant in the southwestern Yunnan province for augmented and virtual reality displays.

The construction of Tianma $6.8 billion Gen 6 flexible fab is reportedly progressing ahead of schedule. When this fab is completed, we’ll have the capability of 48,000 substrate starts per month. In addition, Tianma is the mix of ramping its capacity with an additional 15,000 substrate starts per month.

China Star is expanding its Gen 6 flexible OLED capacity at its Wuhan plant. Its first OLED fab opened at the end of 2019. By the end of this year, China Star’s fab is expected at the monthly install capacity of substrate starts. And Visionox recently its new OLED module while in Guangzhou with production expected to commence in this month. Additionally Visionox is working on ramping its new Gen 6 flexible OLED fab in Hefei, which will have the ability to manufacture 30,000 plates per month. The benefits of OLEDs continue to drive adoption across the consumer electronics landscape. From the white color and deep color saturation to the 180 degree viewing angle and true contrast ratio through response rates that are more than 10 times faster than LCDs as well as form factor, essentially comprised of film layers — are inherently conformable, bendable and rollable. Today, Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have world’s foldable smartphones which is expected to expand with reports to OEMs including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Google will jump in the foldable this year.

And with CES, LG Electronics unveiled the world’s first rollable smartphone. And we announced that the product will launch later this year. Also at CES, TCL showcased the rollable smartphone prototype screen that can stretch from 6.7 inches to 7.8 inches. And their interest in earnings call sales just that he will develop rollable and slidable OLED displays as some of you are aware, blue light from electronics has been linked to problems like blurry vision, eye strain, dry eye and even sleep disorders, when people are excessively exposed. Last month, LG Display announced its OLED display became the industry’s first TV panel to win an accreditation from a US based eye protection certification agency. LGD’s 65 inch OLED TV panels portion of blue light is only 34%, the lowest among TV panels and we got half of that on LCD TV panels. And last year, Samsung Display unveiled an optimized OLED display for 5G smartphones that emits 6.5% of powerful blue light and on certification of eye care display from SGS, Societe Generale de Surveillance, a European eye protection certification agency.

Samsung Display know that its only products also have about 70% less harmful blue light emissions than most current LCD smartphone displays. On the lighting front, while we are still in the early commercialization stage, we believe that the benefits of OLED lighting, which include high power efficiency, novel and innovative form factors, beautiful natural colors and cool operating temperatures are all quite compelling. We look forward to enjoying those benefits in our new conference rooms, which will have OLED lighting fixtures.

On that note, let me turn the call over to Sid.

Sidney D. Rosenblatt — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary and Director

Thank you, Steve. And again thank you everyone for joining our call today. Let me review our 2020 results before commenting on our 2021 guidance. 2020 revenues were $429 million, up 6% year-over-year. Material sales were $230 million, down 6% year-over-year and royalty and license revenues were $185 million, up 23% year-over-year. 2020 operating expense excluding cost of materials was $186 million, up 8% from $171 million in 2019. Operating income was $158 million in both 2020 and 2019. 2020 net income was $133 million or $2.80 per diluted share compared to 2019 net income of $138 million or $2.92 per diluted share.

We ended the year with $730 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments or $15.45 of cash per diluted share. Now moving on to our fourth quarter results. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $141.5 million up 21% from last quarter’s $170.1 million and up 39% from fourth quarter 2019’s revenue of $101.7 million. Our total material sales were $62.5 million in the fourth quarter down 9% sequentially from last quarter $68.7 million and up 3% from the comparable year-over-year’s quarter, $60.8 million, green emitter sales, which include our yellow green emitters were $48.2 million, down 9% sequentially from the third quarter’s $52.9 million and up 1% from the comparable year-over-year’s quarter, $47.5 million. Red emitter sales were $14.3 million in the fourth quarter down 6% from the third quarter’s, $15.2 million and up 10% from the comparable year-over-year’s quarter, $13 million.

As we have discussed in the past, material buying patterns can vary quarter to quarter, some of the contributing factors include COVID-19 issues as well as consumer product demand cycles, capacity ramp schedules, production loading rates, device recipes, product mix, material ordering patterns, customer inventory levels and customer production efficiency gains. Since a number of these factors are moving variables for our customers, they are also moving variables for us. Fourth quarter 2020 royalty and license fees were $75 million up 68% from the third quarter of 2020’s $44.6 million and up 99% from the comparable year-over-year’s quarter of $37.8 million. The increase was due to the strength of our customer sales of royalty bearing OLED license products in the latter half of 2020.

In addition, there was an ASC 606 cumulative catch up that was recognized in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the pandemic. Fourth quarter 2020, Adesis revenues were $4 million. This compares to $3.8 million in the third quarter of $2020 and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cost of sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $27 million. This compares to $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cost of OLED material sales were $24.6 million translating into material gross margins of 61%. This compares to 70% in the third quarter of 2020 and the comparable year-over-year’s quarter’s material gross margins of 73%. For the year, our material gross margins were 67%. A primary driver of our material gross margins is product mix. As OLED demand continues to grow, our developmental materials pipeline is also growing and that has impacted our total material gross margins.

As we invest and develop next-generation phosphorescent emitters, they are increasingly more complex. And as a result of higher initial costs. With the expected continued growth and complexity of our phosphorescent materials portfolio and increase in raw material costs, we estimate that our average annual material gross margins will be in the range of 65% to 70% going forward. Fourth quarter operating expense excluding cost of sales was $48.8 million up from last quarter’s $45.3 million and essentially flat from the comparable year-over-year’s quarter of $49 million. Operating income was $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to last quarter’s $48.4 million and the year-over-year comparable year’s quarter, $34.5 million.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $53.9 million or $1.13 per diluted share. This compares to last quarter’s $40.5 million or $0.85 per diluted share, and the comparable year-over-year’s quarter of $26.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share. Now to our outlook, we expect 2021 revenues to be in the range of $530 million to $560 million. We believe, that 2021 ratio of material to royalty license revenues will be in the ballpark of 1.5 to 1.

Moving along to margins. We expect our 2021 material gross margins to be in the 65% to 70% range. Our annual overall gross margins for the year are expected to be approximately 80%, approximately 40% to 45%. Operating expenses of SG&A, R&D and patent costs in the aggregate are expected to increase in the range of 20% to 25% year-over-year, with R&D, up about 25% and SG&A up about 15%. Increased spending in 2021 includes a significant investment in OVJP development. We expect the effective tax rate to be approximately 19% give or take a few basis points. As Steve mentioned earlier, we expect meaningful growth this year. This is being driven by new OLED capacity, which translates into new OLED revenue opportunities for us. As we reiterated last quarter, we expect the installed base of OLED capacity to increase by approximately 50% at the end of this year over the installed capacity base at the end of 2019 as measured in square meters.

And lastly, we are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved an increase in Universal Display’s cash dividend. A dividend payment of $0.20 per share will be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March ’16, 2021. The dividend increase reflects the confidence in our robust future growth opportunities, expected continued positive cash flow generation and commitment to return capital to our shareholders.

With that I will turn the call back to Steve.

Steven V. Abramson — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Sid. Our outlook for 2021 reflects another year of strong growth and performance, while also continuing to invest in the near-term and long-term opportunities to solidify our leadership position, well into the future. With a long and vast runway of forecasted growth in the OLED industry, and therefore, for us, we are investing in our people, our infrastructure and our innovation to advance our first mover advantage and to further enable our customers in the OLED ecosystem. We have and continue to strategically increase our headcount around the world to meet the growing long-term needs of the Company and our customers.

In Asia, a recently expanded footprint and increased local technical support, including new corporate and laboratory facilities in Korea and Hong Kong which application centers for device fabrication and testing have played a critical role during the pandemic for on the ground customer support. In the US, we are renovating two buildings across the street from our current site to accommodate our growth and are expected to move into the new expanded this year, when we plan to retrofit our existing site into a dedicated R&D innovation center.

Regarding innovation, in addition to expanding our core competencies in OLED technologies and materials, we are seeing strong interest from customers and potential partners for OVJP technology. We are ramping our OVJP efforts in Silicon Valley to scale our novel manufacturing platform with the first milestone being alpha system in 2022.

In closing, I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of our employees for their drive, desire, dedication and heart in elevating and shaping Universal Display’s accomplishments in advance. We are committed to being a leader in the OLED ecosystem achieving superior long-term growth delivering cutting-edge technologies and materials for the industry, for our customers and for our shareholders.

And with that, operator, let’s start the Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.