Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 1.8% year-over-year to $970 million.
Net income was $77 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to $55 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.
Most Popular
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23
After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed
US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%
Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm
Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those