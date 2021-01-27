Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

URI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from United Rental Q4 2020 results

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $2.28 billion compared to $2.45 billion in the same period last year.

Net income fell 12.1% to $297 million. GAAP EPS was $4.09 while adjusted EPS was $5.04.

For the full year of 2020, United expects total revenues of $8.62-9.02 billion.

The stock was trading at $236.4 on Wednesday evening post market hours.

