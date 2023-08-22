Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Macy’s reports Q2 2023 results: Here’s what you need to know

Department store chain Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) on Tuesday said its second-quarter 2023 sales and adjusted earnings declined from last year. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2023.

Macy’s Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Net sales declined 8% year-over-year to $5.13 billion in the July quarter when comparable store sales, on an owned and licensed basis, decreased by 7.3%.

The weak top-line performance translated into a 74% fall in adjusted profit to $0.26 per share during the three-month period. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $22 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a profit of $275 million or $0.99 per share last year.

Prior Performance

  • Macys-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic
  • Macys-Q2-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the

Infographic: Key highlights from Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Q2 2023 earnings results

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total sales were $25 billion compared to $27.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales decreased

Kohl’s (KSS) to report Q2 results this week. Here is what to expect

A few months ago, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) brought cheer to its shareholders by delivering a surprise profit for the first quarter and confirming full-year guidance, but it seems the

Tags

Department storesretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top