The number of persons claiming unemployment benefit in the US decreased last week, after rising for two consecutive weeks, as the COVID-related restrictions are being relaxed. The latest number is the lowest during the pandemic era.

Thursday’s report came amid growing concerns over the country’s faltering labor market even as the Congress and the Trump administration struggle to reach a consensus on a new fiscal stimulus package, dampening hopes of a near-term economic recovery.

According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a total of 1.2 million initial unemployment claims were filed during the week ended August 1, down from the numbers recorded in the trailing two weeks. Economists were expecting a higher number for the latest week.

We get more data tomorrow, but we know that b/c we didn’t put the necessary public health measures in place to successfully reopen, the virus spiked, and the job gains we saw in May & June have stalled, if not reversed. Now isn’t the time to cut benefits that support jobs. 10/ — Heidi Shierholz (@hshierholz) August 6, 2020

The labor market has been going through one of the worst downturns since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a few months ago, raising concerns that the economy is heading for a recession.

Several persons filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. There was a decline in the number of people who have availed the benefits for two weeks, while the four-week moving average eased to $1.4 million.

The improvement in claims shows that market conditions have improved since jobless claims surged to a record high of more than 6 million in April. Nevertheless, the deepening uncertainty over the pandemic calls for caution.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the US economy dropped to 11%, or 16.1 million, in the week ended July 25.

The scheme to provide an additional amount of $600, announced by the government to help those who have been severely affected, expired recently.

Meanwhile, Wall Street’s reaction to the positive jobs data was not very encouraging. On Thursday, the market opened on a low note, after a period of recovery when major indexes made steady gains.

