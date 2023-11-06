Vertex Pharma Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Healthcare firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is scheduled to publish earnings for the third quarter of 2023, today at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Listen to Vertex Pharmaceuticals‘ Q3 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts following the company are looking for September-quarter profit, adjusted for special items, of $3.98 per share, vs. $4.01 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. They also predict a 12% increase in Q3 revenues to around $2.5 billion.

In the second quarter, revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $2.49 billion. Adjusted earnings moved up to $3.89 per share from $3.60 per share in Q3 2022. Unadjusted profit was $915.7 million or $3.52 per share in the March quarter, compared to $810.5 million or $3.13 per share last year.