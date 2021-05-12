Veru Inc. (VERU): Q1 2021 Earnings Snapshot

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday before the market opens.
The company had net revenue of $13.3 million with an increase of 34%.
Veru Inc suffered a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.04 loss per share compared to the loss of $0.8 million or $0.01 loss per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
