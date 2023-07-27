Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
F Earnings: All you need to know about Ford’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $45 billion.
Net income attributable to Ford Motor Company was $1.9 billion, or $0.47 per share, compared to $667 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.72.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain over 1% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.
The company expects adjusted free cash flow of $6.5-7.0 billion for the full year of 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to
AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Worldwide net revenues were $13.8 billion, down 4.9% on a reported basis, or 4.2% on an operational basis. Net earnings
MCD Earnings: McDonald’s Q2 2023 revenues and profit increase
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues rose 14%. The company said second-quarter adjusted