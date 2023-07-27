F Earnings: All you need to know about Ford’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $45 billion.

Net income attributable to Ford Motor Company was $1.9 billion, or $0.47 per share, compared to $667 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.72.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain over 1% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

The company expects adjusted free cash flow of $6.5-7.0 billion for the full year of 2023.

Prior performance