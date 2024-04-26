Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Ford Motor Company Q1 2024 adjusted profit falls; revenue up 3%
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a modest increase in sales for the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings of the car maker declined by double digits.
March quarter revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $42.8 billion. The top line benefitted from strong growth in the Ford Pro division. Adjusted earnings declined 22% from last year to $0.49 per share during the three months.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $1.33 billion, or $0.33 per share for Q1, compared to $1.8 billion, or $0.44 per share in, the corresponding quarter of 2023.
“Customers want vehicles that they’re passionate about, choices in how they’re powered, quality that’s constantly getting better, and great value. With Ford+, we’re increasingly giving them all those things in ways that others don’t and creating a company that will lead for the long haul,” said Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CVX Earnings: Chevron reports lower revenue and profit for Q1 2024
Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in net profit and revenues. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $5.50 billion or
ABBV Earnings: AbbVie reports lower adj. profit for Q1 2024; revenue edges up
Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Friday announced first-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings and a modest rise in revenues. The company reported worldwide net
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2024 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $5.06 billion. Organic sales increased 9.8%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was