F Earnings: Ford Motor Company reports Q3 2023 financial results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Friday reported higher sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth across all operating segments.

September quarter revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $43.8 billion. The top line benefitted from strong growth in the Ford Blue and Ford Pro divisions. Adjusted earnings grew 30% from last year to $0.39 per share, but missed estimates.

Net income attributable to the company, including special items, was $1.20 billion, or $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $827 million or $0.21 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

