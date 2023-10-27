Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

F Earnings: Ford Motor Company reports Q3 2023 financial results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Friday reported higher sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth across all operating segments.

Ford Motor Company Q3 2023 earnings infographic

September quarter revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $43.8 billion. The top line benefitted from strong growth in the Ford Blue and Ford Pro divisions. Adjusted earnings grew 30% from last year to $0.39 per share, but missed estimates.

Net income attributable to the company, including special items, was $1.20 billion, or $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $827 million or $0.21 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

