Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Village Farms International’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier this morning, Village Farms issued a news release reporting its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. That news release, along with the company’s financial statements are available on the company’s website at villagefarms.com under the Investors heading.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael A. DeGiglio — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Carol and thank you everyone for joining us today. With me on today’s call is Village Farms’ Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Ruffini. This morning, I’m going to spend a few minutes highlighting the key takeaways for the quarter. Steve will then review the financial results and I’ll return with some concluding thoughts and then we’ll have some Q&A.

The first highlights that I’d like to call out is profitability. Village Farms once again achieved positive EBITDA with contributions from each of our business segments, cannabis and produce. Produce showed another strong improvement year-on-year and grew quarter-on-quarter as well and Pure Sunfarms posted its eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and more importantly its seventh consecutive quarter of net income. That is an achievement that is unmatched by any other Canadian cannabis supplier. Pure Sunfarms quarter-on-quarter growth was driven by increases across all key metrics. From my seat, this is hard earned profitability that demonstrates the underlying strength of our business model, coupled with execution expertise which shows on both Pure Sunfarms’ cannabis market experience and Village Farms’ 30-plus years of experience in large scale, low-cost intensive agriculture. As we welcome back this expertise under one roof with the closing of the Pure Sunfarms acquisition, we look forward to even more opportunities ahead. On our last conference call, I shared with you that Q2 was profound quarter for Pure Sunfarms, proving out that even with a very high proportion of sales derived from our large format lower price offerings, Pure Sunfarms could be profitable. The third quarter now is evidence of the earnings power Pure Sunfarms’ sales grow and as Steve will discuss, the composition of those sales in Q3 swung back to a larger proportion of small format product sales. An example would be our 3.5 gram offerings as a center piece which currently drives our brand awareness BC grown branded how strategy.

The second highlight, I’d like to discuss is related to profitability, in that it is a key driver of our success and amassing a leading share of the branded retail market and growing our wholesale channel sales and that is quality and cost of production. It’s a vicarious [Phonetic] circle built and operate the most efficient operations to produce quality cannabis products to grow market share and drive profitability. The more brand strength we build, the more of our markets profit pool we should be able to claim. On these calls, I’ve shared with you market share data that is available and we hope that you will continue to benchmark ourselves as we have only been in a retail cannabis space for one year. I am pleased that the sequential sales growth was a combination of underlying market growth, new product launches, brand performance and a more normalized sales mix. In Ontario, which provides a market share data that we all are able to discuss, the Pure Sunfarms brand again lead all individual brands in terms of both volume, sales and dollar sales in the dried flower category with just under 30% share by volume. That number jumped in excess of 15% in October. We also remain the top selling brand by both volume and dollars, not just for the year-to-date, but going all the way back to the launch of our retail products one year ago. It’s a remarkable consistent performance unmatched. As you know, from the beginning we have believed in a rather simple and straightforward business model firmly rooted in our scale and efficiency. Our cost of production is still the lowest among publicly traded greenhouse and indoor producers and significantly lower than the vast majority of our peers. This is the key to our honest circle of generating profitability and brand investments. And here is how the standard — this is translated into our Q3 cannabis results. Net sales increased 75% sequentially from the second quarter to just under $23 million, driven by strong increases in both retail branded sales and sales in the wholesale channel. And I will note that only a small percentage, less than 5% of Q3 revenue was generated by the launch of our 2.0 products, which was very late in the quarter. That drove a sequential quarterly increase in net income of 200% to $3.2 million.

The third takeaway from the quarter is that the value of managing our business with prudence and discipline. From day one, we have built and guided Pure Sunfarms for profitability and return on invested capital. We have done this with the advantage of our decades of experience. We did not over build as many others have and as I will discuss more in a moment, we are actively managing our production levels to the ramp in market demand. We continue to see increased activity in our wholesale channel, not the result of any shortage of supply in the market, but rather a strategic decision by some producers who have realized they can source high quality product perhaps at a lower cost and they can grow it. We are encouraged by this activity as it could mean better supply demand dynamics going forward. We believe this cost-quality advantage combined with our long-term capacity will be a significant competitive advantage for the foreseeable future and we will continue to believe that we could supply as much as 30% to 35% of the total Canadian cannabis flower market with BC grown product in addition to being a leading brand with in excess of 20% of the retail channel. I do want to remind everyone that with the acquisition of the entirety of Pure Sunfarms, our Village Farms is now free to use our 2.6 million square foot Delta 1 facility for cannabis production anytime we deem that it makes sense to proceed. As a reminder, Delta 1 is located on the same side is Delta 2 and Delta 3 which provides significant advantages over geographically dispersed operations, is highly scalable and it’s about 20% larger than the Delta 2 and Delta 3 facilities combined. We are now back at full production at Delta 3 after scaling back during the summer as we actively aligned our output and inventory with near-term demand which afforded us the additional benefit of doing a complete cleaning and sterilization. In addition, half of the 1.1 million square foot assisted facility to Delta 3, Delta 2 is completed. No other capital requirements and to bring that into production early next year. The most important operational highlight of Pure Sunfarms during Q3 was the launch of our first 2.0 products and bottled oils in very late September. As we expected, the value proposition for our dried flower products that has resonated so well with consumers, high-quality products that people want at an approachable price is similarly resonating with consumers of our vapes in oils. These products embody our uncomprising approach to quality and our commitment to a pure cannabis experience. Our Full Spectrum 510 vapes are made with 100% pure cannabis extract, no flavoring agents, added terpenes or thinning agents, and is our best strains. Both our vape and oil products have had excellent traction out of the gate and they have been very well received by consumers, consistent with the pricing strategy for dried flower products, we launched our oil and vape products at a price and quality that we believe will entice those still purchasing, cannabis from illicit sources to transition to legal market. As a reminder, the illicit market is estimated to still represent anywhere from around half to three quarters of the total annual cannabis sales depending on market and geography. These continue to be the power uses of cannabis and will be a major driver of growth in the legal market. We believe that these consumers ultimately want to purchase their cannabis from a legal source and are happy to pay a fair tax in the process to do so with confidence in the consistency, quality and safety of the product at the right price. Increasingly, they will have access to such product as legal cannabis resale that network stores, network rapidly expands and again we are uniquely able to take this market approach and be profitable and I would like to once against publicly congratulate the entire Pure Sunfarms team, Mandesh and his whole group on their successful launch of 2.0 products and yet another step accomplished by this remarkable team. Our Q3 only further underscores the value and importance of our completion of the acquisition of the remainder of Pure Sunfarms last week. It brings our vision to take the unmatched assets, people and know-how Village Farms to build the best cannabis business in Canada full Circle.

So turning to our cannabis opportunities in the US. With the election behind us, we look forward to the regulatory clarity that may occur. We continue to be encouraged by the direction of the regulatory environment and have been hard at work developing multiple parallel strategies to expand the number of potential paths to capitalize in this opportunity. Internationally, we have invested in strategic partnerships like in Asia Pacific company Altum which is making steady progress on the execution of its strategy, initially focused on the Hong Kong market.

So turning now to our produce business for a moment. As I noted in the onset, Village Farms has had another good quarter. The continuing strong price performance with tomatoes drove higher sales and our continued progress in transitioning growing capacity displaced with cannabis to our partner growers, as well as our continued focus on cost management contributed to a $4.2 million EBITDA turnaround to a positive $2.2 million. While these numbers are important in and of themselves, as you have heard me say many times, what is also critical important is the breadth and depth of the strength of the organization to the lives our produce business, it is the engine that is powering outsized growth opportunities in cannabis and related opportunities, both domestically and internationally.

I’d like to turn the call over to Steve, and he’ll talk through our financial results. Steve?

Stephen C. Ruffini — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike. I’d like to expand on Mike’s comments and providing more background on the financial results, which support the Village Farms strategy. Our produce business, produce sales of $43 million for the quarter increased over 12% versus Q3 2019 on the back of our average selling price of tomatoes increasing 30% year-on-year, on lower tomato volumes as we had no production from our Delta 2 facility in 2020 as it is now being converted to cannabis production as Mike mentioned. The increase in produce selling prices, essentially rose directly into our gross margin, as there is no impact on our cost of sales. As such, we saw a year-on-year improvement in our Q3 gross margin of $6.2 million to — $5.6 million from a loss in the prior third quarter of 2019 of $600,000. Our produce business had a 13% gross margin for the quarter and the incremental increase in our gross margin was driven by the higher selling price and lower tomato volumes again due to the conversion of the Delta 2 facility. Produce EBITDA increased by $4.2 million year-on-year to $2.2 million on the back of the improvement in our produce gross margin, which was offset by a lower year-on-year add back depreciation since the Delta 2 facility was not in production and a higher year-on-year SG&A in Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019 of $1.2 million, which was primarily just substance of expenses involved with the acquisition of the financing of the remaining Pure Sunfarms shares. I should note that the incremental SG&A expenses are not truly related to the produce business, but are more corporate in nature. Supply shortages due to the increase in grocery store traffic certainly helped the produce pricing in the late spring and throughout the summer of 2020. I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to all the Village Farms employees who have continued to work all out and growing, distributing and supporting our Village Farms produce brands by getting our fresh produce one the shelves, our strategic retail partners in both the US and Canada. The commitment by our entire workforce has truly been amazing throughout the pandemic. I mentioned last quarter that the strong year-on-year pricing would result in positive EBITDA and cash flow in the produce business and we expect this trend to continue for the balance of 2020. Turning to cannabis. A reminder, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 the Pure Sunfarms results have not been consolidated in the Village Farms Q3 results as we own 58.7% of Pure Sunfarms business during the [Technical Issues] but we did not control it until November 2 at which time we owned 100%. I will address the consolidation of pro forma financial shortly. As Mike noted, sales for the quarter grew 75% sequentially and we continue to build on our strong brand position which I view as a strong indicator for our future, especially given the uneven year-ago dynamics in the Canadian cannabis market. Pure Sunfarms retail flower sales represented 48.5% our sales dollars for the quarter. The late quarter launch of Pure Sunfarms 2.0 point product contributed 4.5% of sales this quarter wholesale sales made up the balance of 47% of our sales. With the retail channel totaling 53% of sales, Pure Sunfarms quarter-on-quarter growth in retail sales of 30% was driven by a 166% increase in its small format SKUs and a 30% increase in approvals [Phonetic] which were offset by a 43% decrease in Pure Sunfarms retail large format sales. The large format sales in this quarter were as expected ongoing replenishment sales as compared to the second quarter, which were driven by higher launch related sales. Our quarter-on-quarter average selling price did result in a 13.3% increase which was driven by the increase in the ratio of our small format sales versus our large format sales which enhances our margins as well as an increase in the blended net wholesale pricing for the third quarter versus the second quarter but wholesale pricing was driven by spot market dynamics. We mentioned sequential sales growth looking ahead to Q4 while we continue to expand expenses continuing month-on-month, year-on-year growth in our retail and wholesale businesses. I want to remind investors that Q4 2019 was marked by the pull back of retail buying by provincial buyers who are managing the conversion to Cannabis 2.0 and their year-end inventory. To-date we have not seen any indication of this reoccurring of Pure Sunfarms and our competitors still operating relatively new distribution system and there remain many external economic factors, not to mention pandemic that could slow our strong momentum. In recognition of the overall supply situation in the market in our customer demand, we actively pared back our production during the third quarter, resulting in a decrease in our inventory both by volume and value. Overall, Pure Sunfarms inventory balance including work in process decreased approximately 6% quarter on quarter, which for those that read our financial footnotes can be seen in the footnote 7. Inside of the overall inventory, we decreased our finished goods flower inventory by over 15% quarter-on-quarter. We continue to actively assess supply versus our demand. Presently the Delta 3 facility is back in full production based on our sales forecast. The ability to ramp up and down our supply is one of the beauties of this crop versus our historical fresh produce crops, which are [Indecipherable] commitment. We actively change strains to mirror our sales forecast in order to maximize our cash flows, but more importantly to maintain fresh flower inventory.

Switching to Pure Sunfarms profitability. Gross margin for the quarter was 34.6% versus 33.4% in Q2 versus 68.6% in Q3 of 2019, which had a totally different demand dynamics. This quarter’s cost of sales, includes an inventory write-down of CAD1.4 million and $1 million for the distillate inventory purchased earlier, for which the market value has dropped since our purchase. Without the write down, Pure Sunfarms adjusted gross margin was 40.7% which is a true reflection of the actual gross margin achieved against this quarter. The remaining distillate inventory has been assessed versus the market value and there is no need for any further distillate write down. The distillate will be used in Cannabis 2.0 products in Q4 and early 2021. The receipt finally of the Pure Sunfarms extraction license from Canada in September will enhance our gross margin in Cannabis 2.0 products. The vape pens and oil in the market today were manufactured by third-party extractor, as such, the margin on these SKUs was lower than our flower products in the third quarter. We expect our Cannabis 2.0 products to have a higher margin as we manufacture our own vape pens and other Cannabis 2.0 products in the coming quarters. It was important for Pure Sunfarms to launch these vapes and oils in advance of obtaining its extraction license due to the ongoing success of its flower brand. From a gross margin perspective on retail versus wholesale, the margins were somewhat similar this quarter. Our retail margin was pretty consistent by format. So as we sell more small format SKUs versus large format, our margin is enhanced as occurred this quarter. As mentioned, we do expect an increase in our retail margin as we increased our Cannabis 2.0 product sales and transitioned to our own manufactured 2.0 products. Wholesale margins are driven as mentioned by spot market dynamics, which are heavily impacted by available quality and potency versus the needs of other LPs. We continue to actively access our mix of sales by channel. SG&A expenses for the quarter for Pure Sunfarms decreased approximately 13% year-over-year, which is the result of COVID-19 related wage subsidies. Without these subsidies, SG&A expenses were essentially flat year-on-year. As Mike previewed during last quarter’s call, we have made the decision not to provide detailed information on Pure Sunfarms kilograms sold or produced or provide our average selling price or cost of production. As the market continues to become more sophisticated, it is not in our best interest to disclose. As you can see from our Q3 gross margin percentage of 40.7% without the distillate inventory write-down, as compared to our Q2 gross margin of 33.4%, we continue our strong financial performance consistent with the virtuous circle that Mike spoke of earlier. It is simply not in our commercial interest to be telling our customers, our cost of production on margins. We have demonstrated our low-cost production and bringing quality, no need to give away proprietary information. The Village Farms and Pure Sunfarms balance sheet continued to be on solid ground to support our ongoing businesses in the churn growth objectives, both entities have borrowing capacity on their existing bank loans. On September 30, 2020, for the first half of my tenure with Village Farms, we had a net cash position of $22 million. Of course we just paid CAD60 million or $40 million to complete the acquisition of Pure Sunfarms on November 2 as well as issued a CAD19.9 million note no US balance of $15 million due on May 2, 2021 to complete the acquisition. So we’re back into our normal net debt position as of today, but we are on firm financial ground with our ongoing positive cash flow from operations in both produce in Canada.

Speaking of, as I mentioned earlier, our pro forma. As we mentioned in our closing press release earlier this month, Pure Sunfarms will be fully consolidated into Village Farms results beginning on November 2. As such, our Q4 results and full-year 2020 results will include roughly one month of JV accounting, i.e. October in Q4 and 10 month of JV accounting for the full year 2020 and two months of consolidated Pure Sunfarms results in Q4 2020 and for the full year. Since the acquisition of the remainder of Pure Sunfarms is deemed to be material acquisition for Village Farms, we are required to file pro forma combined financial statements for the large entity. So combining Village Farms and Pure Sunfarms as if the transaction occurred retroactively to January 1, 2020. The report is due within 75 days of closing. For Canadians on the call, this report you will know as a bar report meaning, business acquisition report. In the interest of giving the market a view of the income statement component, the pro forma report was provided within our press release this morning. As caveated in the press release, this is for informational purposes only and is based on preliminary estimates and accounting judgments. Based on the early indication pro forma, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our statutory reported income of $0.08 per share will be $0.13 per share if the businesses has had been combined for the entire year and our 2020 year-to-date nine-month adjusted EBITDA would increase to $12.5 million from our reported year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million, which I will know does include — we do include inventory write-offs in our adjusted EBITDA when we report it. We do not add it back. As such, while still subject to the completion of the report, we are confident and restate the acquisition was very accretive for Village Farms. We are actively working on the fair-market accounting of the transaction and look forward to completing and filing the required US and Canadian reports as soon as possible and hopefully no later than early December. I want to recognize and thank all the accounting staff for all their efforts and incremental work this year in converting Village Farms and Pure Sunfarms from IFRS to US GAAP as well as now the acquisition and consolidation of Pure Sunfarms into Village Farms.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Mike.

Michael A. DeGiglio — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Steve. So going forward, the outlook for Village Farms I believe has never been so positive with strong momentum in the business and considerable opportunity still ahead. It was a very solid quarter, many accomplishments, the team has done a superb job. And going forward each quarter is marked by steady meaningful progress in our transformation to a vertically integrated agricultural based CPG business, as we aggressively pursue high growth opportunities in emerging legal cannabis and related markets in the United States and targeted markets internationally. We are proving out the value of leveraging the expertise, the people, the institutional knowledge for new high growth, high-value markets. Pure Sunfarms is built entirely on the foundation of Village Farms, our model, our facilities, our people, our experience, all of which set it up for success by allowing us to bring in the best management team in the industry and those of the Pure Sunfarms folks who continue to perform brilliantly. Owning the entirety of Pure Sunfarms not only provides our company and our shareholders with the full contribution of its financial success but as a, as a sole owner, we are now in a position to work to capitalize on opportunities that were constrained by this particular joint venture. We expect continued steady strong sales momentum based on a number of very clearly visible factors. Growth in the Canadian cannabis market, which should be accelerated by the swift opening of new retail stores especially in Ontario and British Columbia, the ramp-up our sales of our baked oil products and the introduction of new 2.0 products and the natural shift in the market landscape to fewer suppliers. This momentum, combined with our unmatched North American assets totaling over 10.5 million square feet, more than half of which is in the United States and which no other cannabis company in the United States or Canada has is why we continue to be so confident in our prospects for low and high THC cannabis markets in the US and internationally. We have the considerable benefit of being able to pursue these opportunities funded by our produce business, which again is performing quite well. All this continues to position our company to deliver growth and generate a return on invested capital that leads our industry and drives value creation for all our shareholders.

So with that we’ll open up to any questions that analysts may have. Carol?

