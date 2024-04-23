Visa Q2 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Visa (NYSE: V) will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Analysts are predicting earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $8 billion. This compares to adjusted EPS of $2.09 on revenue of $8 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $8.6 billion, which were up 9% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $2.39 and adjusted EPS was $2.41.
