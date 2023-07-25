Visa Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Some of the top companies are scheduled to report earnings today after markets close, and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is one of them. The credit card giant’s stock traded slightly lower on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the third-quarter report.

Wall Street is looking for an increase in Visa’s adjusted earnings to $2.12 per share in Q3 from $1.98 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenue is expected to increase 10.8% year-over-year to $8.06 billion in the June quarter.

In the second quarter, all four operating segments expanded, driving up total revenues to $8.0 billion. Net income, on an adjusted basis, increased 17% annually to $2.09 per share. Unadjusted profit grew in double-digits to $4.3 billion or $2.03 per share.