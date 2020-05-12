Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome everyone. And I hope you’re all keeping safe. And thank you for taking the time to join us today. In these challenging times, we all need to adapt, which also includes the way we communicate our results. Margherita and I are speaking to you directly from our homes, enabled by Vodafone’s communication services. I’d like to start my presentation by sharing some of the actions our teams have taken to support society during this period of crisis. We took early and rapid actions to ensure that our own business could operate at full strength and we’re able to swiftly move our focus on to supporting our customers and society in general.

In early March, we set out a five-point plan to coordinate a comprehensive and consistent set of supporting actions throughout our markets. Clearly, [Indecipherable] mobile and fixed network infrastructure plays a critical role in keeping societies connected and enabling governments to deliver the response needed to fight the pandemic. I’m very proud of the speed and reliability of our networks during a period in which we have seen such a dramatic rise in usage. Mobile data traffic has increased by 15% in Europe; voice traffic by as much as 40% and fixed data traffic by as much as 70% in some of our markets. To meet this demand, we’ve accelerated investment in a number of areas to boost network capacity and we have seen minimal disruption to service across our markets as a result.

Secondly, we provided critical support to frontline health workers across Europe and Africa. Our teams have connected new field hospitals, donated equipment and services and provided extra mobile packages, so that they could always remain connected. Third, access to information has been vital in limiting the outbreak and keeping the general public aware of what to do in an emergency. So we enabled free data access to official health sites and in many markets supported dedicated apps.

Fourth, we wanted to help our customers through this difficult period. To support our consumer customers, we’ve also provided extra data allowances to help with remote working and free access to children’s TV channels and educational content to support home schooling. For small businesses, key to our supply chain, we have shortened our payment terms from 30 days to 15 days to support the working capital.

Finally, we have worked with governments and health agencies across our footprint, providing data insights to help control the spread of the virus and support flattening the curve. When we add up all of our measures executed, we have already donated a total of around EUR100 million across our markets, reaching 78 million customers. When we look back on this period of response and ultimately the recovery, I’m certain Vodafone will be seen as having played a key role in supporting society through this crisis and that we cared about every local community we had the privilege to serve. Our key stakeholders, including governments, customers, charities and shareholders have given me so much positive feedback on the way we have supported them over this crisis period. And this response to support society would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of the whole Vodafone team. On behalf of myself and all our key stakeholders, I’d like to say a massive thank you to the entire Vodafone team across all of our markets. We provide a critical service to society and that criticality was brought into sharp contrast over the lockdown period. You’ve kept everyone connected with well over 90% of our team working from home. As this chart shows, this was not easy and required longer working days and a lot of communication. It is your commitment, dedication and hard work that makes Vodafone such a special company.

Whilst the battle against COVID-19 is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what has been a big delivery year for Vodafone, resulting in an overall good financial performance. We grew our organic service revenue by 0.8% over the year. And I’m particularly pleased with the higher consistency of execution we’ve established through Europe. This has led to improved broad-based commercial momentum throughout Europe with the Q4 exit rate significantly better than our entry into the fiscal year. We’ve also made a fast start to the integration of Liberty with the rebranding already completed. This improvement in our commercial performance has been matched by the strong ongoing delivery of our cost program and as we drive the digital transformation of our operating model. As a result, we’ve grown EBITDA by 2.6% to EUR14.9 billion. As Margherita will touch on later, we also have had a consistent track record of converting our profits into cash. We delivered EUR5.7 billion of free cash flow pre-spectrum and just under EUR5 billion of net free cash flow. This consistency of cash generation enables us to invest in the critical national infrastructure society relies upon, alongside enabling us to declare a dividend of EUR0.09 per share for the year. The good financial performance delivered during the year was a result of the strong delivery at pace of our strategic priorities. To strengthen our customer engagement, we have launched 5G in 97 cities across eight markets in Europe, have launched speed-tiered unlimited plans and established effective second brands in the value segments. These actions along with many others have delivered a sixth consecutive quarter of improvement in customer retention. We’ve accelerated our digital transformation, contributing further EUR400 million of net opex savings in Europe for a second year running and remain on track to deliver our three-year EUR1.2 billion target. The integration of the Liberty assets in Germany and Central Europe is tracking slightly ahead of schedule with synergies firmly on target. Focusing on improved asset utilization, we now have structural network sharing agreements in place in all major markets. In addition, we completed the merger of our passive tower infrastructure in Italy with INWIT and are progressing well with our plans to create Europe’s largest tower company. Finally, we’ve moved decisively on the optimization of our portfolio with the sale of our operations in New Zealand and Malta, the acquisition of AbCom in Albania, the merger with TPG in Australia, which has received competition approval and an MoU agreed for the sale of Vodafone Egypt. We now have two scaled regional platforms in Europe and Africa. As we look to the challenging economic period ahead, the Board and my leadership team have been given a great deal of thought to the role Vodafone plays in society in general and how we can support the next phase. We were there for the emergency response phase and we are committed to playing a key role in supporting the economic and social recovery. As we look forward, we see five key areas where Vodafone can clearly prioritize activity to support. First, we will expand and future proof our network infrastructure through 5G deployment and next-generation fixed line technologies, including DOCSIS 3.1, SD WAN and cloud. Secondly, we will further support governments as they seek to integrate e-health and e-education solutions into the new normal public service frameworks. Thirdly, we will work hard to ensure those most vulnerable get the access they need and support in digital literacy. Fourth, we will also promote the widespread adoption of digital technologies for all businesses with a particular emphasis on SMEs. Finally, we will support government exit strategies through targeted deployment of digital technology. However, in order to achieve our objectives, governments will need to support the vulnerable and small businesses, whilst working with regulators on an infrastructure deployment initiative covering administrative spectrum assignments at lower cost, facilitate cost-effective and quick network deployments and promote more extensive network sharing. Through an extended social contract, where we work closely with governments and regulators, we will support the recovery whilst emerging a stronger business, playing a critical role in society. I will talk further about our strategic progress and areas of focus shortly, but before then, I’d like to hand over to Margherita to discuss our financial performance for the year and summarize our outlook for the year ahead.

Margherita Della Valle — Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, everyone. As Nick has already highlighted, we delivered a good financial performance this year and met our FY ’20 guidance. We grew organic service revenue by 0.8% and our momentum accelerated throughout the year with growth above 1% in the second half, driven by Europe. We grew EBITDA by 2.6% to EUR14.9 billion and our EBITDA margin improved to 33.1%. This is our fifth consecutive year of margin expansion. Adjusted earnings per share declined by around EUR0.01, principally driven by increased financing costs and the higher share count following the issuance of new mandatory convertible bonds. You will find a full summary of our statutory results in our appendices.

We increased free cash flow pre-spectrum to EUR5.7 billion and free cash flow after spectrum to just under EUR5 billion. Having largely reshaped the Group around two scaled regional platforms, Europe and Africa, it’s now the right time to start reporting on our return on capital. This is a new external metric, but it has been for many years a significant factor in our internal planning and capital allocation processes. We have included both pre and post tax measures to better assist comparison and we will report on it regularly in the future. While the level of returns is still too low, the actions we have taken during the year to improve our commercial performance, transform our cost base and simplify our portfolio, helped deliver an 80-basis point improvement in pretax returns to 6.1%. This is something that we will continue to work on and Nick will illustrate later the steps we are taking to improve our asset utilization and strengthen our relationship with regulators.

Turning next to our trading performance. A key priority this year was to improve our commercial momentum across our markets. The two charts on this slide illustrate the significant progress that we’ve made particularly in the fourth quarter when we grew service revenue by 1.6%. As you can see, we have delivered 130 basis points improvement in Europe service revenue growth between the first and fourth quarters.

I would like to highlight in particular the performance of Spain and Italy. The actions we have taken to stabilize our customer base, combined with the number of ARPU-accretive measures have driven a marked improvement in our service revenue trends. But let’s now review the performance of each of our major markets in turn, starting with Germany.

Following the acquisition of Unitymedia earlier this year, our German business now represents a third of Group EBITDA and 40% of cash flow. As the leading nationwide gigabit provider in Germany, we have a significant opportunity to increase fixed broadband penetration and cross-sell convergence across our combined mobile and fixed customer base. Our progress since the merger can be seen in the top right-hand chart. We delivered strong acceleration in cable net adds in half two, reflecting the fast start in migrating DSL customers onto the Unitymedia footprint combined with successful new campaigns encouraging customers to upgrade to higher speeds at accretive ARPUs. This acceleration in fixed line momentum combined with good growth in our branded mobile base delivered over 800,000 net additions in FY ’20. We also saw further improvement in customer loyalty with Q4 mobile contract churn down 80 basis points year-on-year to 12.3%.

Our TV customer base declined, mainly reflecting customer losses at Unitymedia and low ARPU basic TV disconnections in the KDG footprint. As shown on the bottom right-hand chart, although reported service revenue in Germany was flat, our good commercial momentum drove solid retail revenue growth of 1.7% in Q4 excluding regulation. This includes the pro forma contribution from Unitymedia as Vodafone standalone organic revenue growth is now increasingly distorted by inter-company flows. The operational integration of Unitymedia has continued at pace. We have rebranded the business, completed the switch-off of analog services and accelerated the roll-out of DOCSIS 3.1 with 18 million [Phonetic] households now able to benefit from gigabit speeds.

We also exceeded our DSL migrations target for the year and all other cross-selling goals. To-date, we have realized one-fifth of our cost and capex synergy targets and are well on track to achieve the plans we outlined at the time of the acquisition. Our focus on efficiencies drove 2.5% increase in EBITDA in Germany for the full-year and 80 basis points of margin expansion. Overall, we are pleased to have increased our exposure to Germany, a market that has been relatively more resilient to the impact of COVID-19 to-date.

Turning next to Italy, which in contrast, has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. I will summarize all of the COVID effects across our markets and their implications later in the presentation. As the chart on the left illustrates, in Italy, mobile number portability volumes across the market dropped during the lockdown in March. Our own outbound portability reduced by over 70% and our main brand currently benefits from the lowest churn in the market with customers valuing the high-quality service we provide. During Q4, competition in the low end of the market remained intense. However, our second brand [Indecipherable] continued to grow strongly, reaching 1.8 million active customers by the year end. In fixed line, we maintained our good commercial momentum, adding 121,000 broadband customers in the year. Full-year EBITDA was 3.9% lower on an underlying basis as revenue declines were partly offset by a 7.6% reduction in net operating costs.

Moving now to the UK on the right hand of the slide. We returned to service revenue growth this year, exiting Q4 at 1.2% or 1.8% excluding regulation. This growth was supported by 800,000 customer additions across both fixed and mobile in FY ’20. In mobile, we have benefited from the success of unlimited data plans, [Indecipherable] network position and our prepaid brand VOXI, which now has 500,000 customers. Contract churn was stable year-on-year at 14.2% despite the impact of the new text-to-switch regulation. In consumer fixed, we have just achieved our highest ever quarterly customer growth, supported by our Big British Broadband Switch campaign. I’m particularly pleased with the broad-based nature of the UK improvement with growth across all of our customer segments in both fixed and mobile. Full-year EBITDA increased by 8.5% on an underlying basis. This was driven by topline growth and a 10% reduction in net operating costs.

Turning now to Spain, which represents 7% of Group EBITDA. The overall pricing environment remains highly competitive. However as in Italy, mobile number portability volumes have slowed due to COVID-19, following the suspension of [Indecipherable] in March. Restrictions have now been partially lifted but volumes remain suppressed. As the chart on the left shows, we have kept both our mobile and fixed customer base stable for three quarters now, supported in part by the good performance of our second brand Lowi. We also added 97,000 TV customers in half two, thanks to our strong movies and series line-up and despite our decision not to renew football content rights last year. A steady customer base combined with the number of successful ARPU initiatives, such as migrating customers to our speed-tiered unlimited data plans, have enabled us to improve our service revenue trends.

In Q4, service revenue declined by 2.7%, a 380-basis point improvement compared to Q3. As expected, EBITDA returned to growth in half two at plus 8%. This has been the first half year in which we didn’t incur any football costs for our own customer base. We will see a further cost benefit from football in FY ’21 albeit smaller. Looking ahead to half one, we expect a significant impact from COVID-19 with lower roaming revenues in what is a peak travel period combined with the projected reduction in SME activities.

Moving to Other Europe on the right of the slide, which represents 12% of Group EBITDA. Service revenue growth remained healthy at 3% in FY ’20 with all major markets growing, apart from Ireland. Customer growth remained robust across both mobile and fixed and we exited the year with single-digit mobile contract churn in four out of seven markets. We are well on track with the integration of the UPC assets in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania. And following the completion of the acquisition of cable operator AbCom in Albania and the disposal of Malta, we are now fully converged in all our markets.

Turning to Vodacom. Service revenue grew by 3.3% in the year despite macro pressures and EBITDA increased by just over 1% to EUR2.1 billion. In South Africa, mobile data volumes continued to grow strongly as customers benefited from improved pricing. In March, we removed regulatory uncertainty by proactively reaching an important agreement on data pricing with the Competition Commission. We have reduced monthly data bundle pricing by up to 40% starting from April, building on the proactive steps we have already taken last year on data transformation and now expect further [Indecipherable].

We also continued to deliver strong growth in Vodacom’s international operations with revenues up 7.5% and more than 4 million customers acquired despite the impact of new customer registration requirements in Tanzania. In the Netherlands, our joint venture VodafoneZiggo, is performing well and has reiterated its free cash flow guidance for the year. Our successful convergence strategy is driving significant customer loyalty and NPS benefits with three-quarters of our mobile consumer contract customers now converged. In February, we successfully shutdown our 3G network and are progressing well on our DOCSIS 3.1 roll-out, which is due to complete in 2021.

Now turning to the progress made on our cost program. In FY ’19, I set out my target to generate at least EUR1.2 billion of net operating expense savings in Europe and Common Functions by FY ’21. We have delivered consistently against this target over the last two years, generating over EUR800 million savings. This progress has supported our return to EBITDA growth in Europe at plus 3% in half two. As a group, we delivered another 70 basis points of organic margin expansion, increasing the EBITDA margin to 33.1%. As we accelerate our digital transformation as anticipated, we continue to identify new areas of opportunity. I can now give visibility on the next three-year cycle. We will be targeting at least EUR1 billion of further net opex savings over the next three years in addition to a reduction of our acquisition and retention costs. By FY ’23, we will have reduced our opex base [Phonetic] in Europe by one-fifth against our FY ’18 baseline, delivering total net savings of more than EUR1.8 billion. To give you a view on how we intend to achieve this, we have extended our original customer care cost reduction target from 30% by FY ’21 to 50% by FY ’23. Our retail operations will now reduce by 40% against our previous 15% target, and the productivity of our shared services will almost double. We also see incremental cost opportunities outside of opex. To-date, total commissions have remained broadly flat at around EUR2.5 billion per year. As our channel distribution strategy continues to evolve towards digital, further accelerated as a result of COVID-19, we expect to reduce our total acquisition and retention costs over the next three years supporting the transformation of our cost base.

Moving on to free cash flow, we delivered a slightly stronger year than expected with EUR5.7 billion of cash flow pre-spectrum. Through EBITDA, we generated just over EUR13 billion of cash flow before investments. Similar to last year, this included a small positive contribution to working capital from handset receivable sales. Our capital expenditure for the year was EUR7.4 billion with the capital intensity of 16.5%. Spectrum was only EUR0.2 billion this year, significantly below our longer-term average of EUR1.2 billion, principally because of the deferral of German 5G spectrum fees, which are now phased over 10 years. Despite the step-up in restructuring from the Liberty integration, this allowed us to generate net free cash flow for the year of EUR4.9 billion. We also completed a number of significant portfolio simplification activities during the year, including the sale of Vodafone New Zealand, the sale of Vodafone Malta and the merger of our tower infrastructure in Italy with INWIT, generating over EUR4 billion of additional cash.

Let me now set out our key priorities for capital allocation for the year ahead. We have a consistent track record of converting profits into cash. Over the last two years, we have converted almost 40% of EBITDA into pre-spectrum free cash flow and circa 30% of EBITDA into free cash flow post normalized spectrum and restructuring. Our consistent cash flow generation underpins our three capital allocation priorities. First, we prioritize our investment in maintaining our critical infrastructure across both our fixed and mobile networks. Our rate of investment is expected to remain broadly equivalent to 17% of revenues. Second, we remain focused on maintaining a robust balance sheet and moving towards the lower end of our 3.0 times to 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA leverage range in the medium term. Third, we will return EUR2.3 billion to shareholders, representing EUR0.09 per share this year. Following the acquisition of the Liberty assets, our net debt increased by EUR18.5 billion to a pro forma leverage position of 2.9 times. As you know, we have worked during the year to simplify our asset portfolio, generating significant cash proceeds for the Group. We ended the year with net debt of EUR42.2 billion and 2.8 times leverage. Pro forma for the loss of EBITDA for the INWIT and Malta transactions, which completed in March, leverage would have been 2.9 times. Our current liquidity position is very strong with over EUR12 billion in cash and liquid securities. We also have an additional EUR7.7 billion of committed but unused credit facilities. Overall, we have a solid balance sheet. We have long-tenure debt with an average maturity of 12 years and fixed interest rates ensuring the predictability of our financing costs. Before we turn to our outlook for the year ahead, I want to highlight some of the key impacts we are seeing across our businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The most immediate and direct impact has been on the revenues we generate from roaming. We have seen a decrease in roaming revenues in Europe in March and April of 65% to 75%. Our total annual revenue from roaming is around EUR900 million with just over half of this flowing to EBITDA. Therefore, the decline in European travel will have an impact in FY ’21, particularly in the first half. In contrast, we have seen a significant increase in data and voice usage; some of which is out of bundle. This has offset the roaming impact in March, but we would expect some of this benefit to subside as lockdown restrictions start to ease. We have also experienced a sharp reduction in customer churn and gross additions across Europe as retail footfall has reduced and the digital engagement with our customers has played a key role. As Nick will explain later, our transformation of the distribution channels has become even more critical. Vodafone business has seen a surge in activity in Q4 with customers requiring our support to enable employees to work remotely. We have also started a number of critical transformation projects including for the public administration. However, we have now received the first customer request to delay payments or suspend services. These are coming predominantly from SMEs and we expect this trend to continue affecting our performance. Although partially mitigating this, there will be opportunities to help businesses make the switch to next-generation technologies to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient and reliable solutions for their communication needs. Let me now lay out for you how we expect this to affect our FY ’21 results. Given the uncertainties this year due to COVID, we will not be giving an EBITDA guidance range. However, we are able to give you an indication of the main moving parts that will affect our performance. First, reflecting changes to our portfolio and movement in exchange rates, our rebased outturn EBITDA for FY ’20 is EUR14.5 billion. As I mentioned on the previous slide, the total EBITDA from roaming is around EUR500 million. So this would be the maximum impact for the year if there was no travel whatsoever. On the downside, we expect to see further negative impacts from COVID-19, such as lower SME revenues and lower enterprise project revenues. Offsetting this, our underlying commercial momentum has been improving and we will reduce net opex by over EUR400 million this year as well as target additional acquisition and retention cost efficiencies as I previously outlined. In a pre-COVID world and given our exit rate in Q4, we would have expected to see good growth this year. However, taking the current prevailing global economic outlook into account, our EBITDA is estimated to be flat to slightly down. We will provide further information on this alongside our first half results in November. We are confident on the relative resilience of our free cash flow generation, supported by our strong focus on costs and capex discipline. Therefore, we are providing guidance of at least EUR5 billion free cash flow pre-spectrum in FY ’21. And with that, I will hand back to Nick, who will provide an update on our strategic focus.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Thank you Margherita. I have always started our strategic review with our purpose as it defies everything we do as a company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future framed by three areas of focus: digital society; inclusion for all; and planet. I will talk you through these in a moment. Our strategy is to be a technology communications leader enabling a digital society, more relevant than ever in a world that will be permanently changed by the impact of COVID-19. Our significant work to simplify our portfolio over the last 18 months will enable us to focus our attention on two attractive regions in which we have a scale advantage.

In Europe, we aim to be the converged communications leader now with the converged offer available in all of our markets. In Africa, we are focused on being the leading data and digital payments provider in all our markets.

Our regional operations are underpinned by leading gigabit networks and best-in-class shared service centers and global platforms, such as Vodafone TV, IoT and M-Pesa. To deliver our strategy, we are focused on four priorities; all of which remain highly relevant in the years ahead. But I will take the opportunity to highlight the areas of heightened focus within them to ensure Vodafone emerges stronger following this challenging period. Many of you attended our open office event in November, where we expanded upon our purpose and our ambitious targets. Whilst our current focus is to support society during this phase of recovery, we don’t want to lose sight of some of our longer-term targets. To demonstrate our commitment to these goals, both internally and externally, we felt it was important to include for the first time specific targets in our long-term incentive plans.

In digital society, we are playing a key role in enabling ever-faster and ever-higher quality digital communications and access to information to an ever-wider range of people. In inclusion for all, we will connect more women to mobile services, provide greater employment opportunities to young people and continue to improve millions of lives through the Vodafone Foundation.

In planet, we will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, buy power from only renewable sources and ensure 100% of our redundant equipment is recycled, and purpose inspires us. And I look forward to reporting on our progress and highlighting the wonderful stories that bring this work to life as our role in society becomes even more central in the years ahead. This has been a period of reflection for all of us. Whilst we have delivered at pace and are pleased with our progress in the year, the current environment and the recovery to a new normal requires us to heighten our focus on key areas, managing the challenges and seeking out the opportunities to emerge stronger. The quality of our networks and the relationships we have built with our customers have never been so important for our continued success. Both need to be protected as we support the recovery. Our digital transformation will experience a step change as customers have embraced the behavioral change in lockdown, allowing us to advance our plans at a quicker pace, especially sales and service channel mix. Our network sharing arrangements will allow us to improve asset utilization and return on capital. Whilst continuing to achieve improvements in speed, coverage and capacity, the last few months have really reinforced the value of quality communications. And whilst we’ve executed a significant number of important strategic transactions over the last 18 months with some still in flight, our top priority in FY ’21 is completing Europe’s largest tower company and targeting an IPO in early 2021, subject to market conditions, which for tower assets, remains robust.

So firstly, turning to deepening customer engagement in Europe. Across our markets, we have a coordinated commercial plan to continue to enhance our networks deliver clear and meaningful choice of price plans, provide best-in-class customer care and offer a truly converged experience. Over 90% of all our mobile data traffic is now on 4G, allowing us to begin the 3G switch off. Netherlands was the first market. This saves costs and allow spectrum refarming to more efficient 4G, 5G networks. On fixed, we can now market NGN broadband to over 136 million homes. We have seen a strong response in Germany to our higher-speed offers of up to 1 gig per second. This has enabled clear differentiation of our offer on both speed and reliability; something we are focused on across our markets. We have also streamlined and simplified the range of plans available to customers, starting with second brands in the value segment through to speed-tiered unlimited plans. We now have more than 4 million unlimited mobile customers across six markets with increasing demand in a world where everyone is relying on fixed and mobile communication. This year, mobile data per user was up to 5.7 gig, which is 55% up year-over-year.

Over the last few weeks, we have all experienced differing levels of remote customer service from a range of providers. Digital and automated channels have never been so critical to provide an efficient, yet effective customer relationship. We now have our AI assistant TOBi live in 15 markets, handling over 40% of all customer contacts.

In Africa, the current situation just further reinforces the criticality of both quality in mobile connectivity and mobile digital payments. We are a leader in both. Mobile data usage per user is increasing at over 40% per annum, but as you can see from the chart, 4G is only 22% penetrated. As customers make the transition from 2G to 3G to 4G, usage increases as does ARPU. 4G smartphones will increasingly become critical for all customers. We are building our networks for these demands. We have now completed the M-Pesa JV between Vodacom and Safaricom, putting the platform and the product development closer to the customer. As the lower chart shows, we intend to build out the full functionality of services by market and drive M-Pesa’s overall contribution to service revenue growth.

With remote working now so firmly established in our lives, businesses will be increasingly reliant on emerging technologies to deliver fast and reliable, but also low-cost and easy-to-maintain solutions. We have made a good start in our deployment of SD-WAN in the year and have built a strong sales pipeline given the inconsistent and costly experience suffered by customers of traditional incumbent VPNs. We will work with larger enterprise customers to help them mak the switch from legacy VPNs to faster, more reliable and cost-efficient SD-WAN-based solutions. We have seen the substantial benefits of migrating to the cloud inside our own business. So we fully understand the speed and productivity advantages that are possible. In addition, we will leverage strategic partnerships to ensure we move quickly with best-in-class solutions as seen with IBM on cloud solutions and AWS with edge cloud services. We are only at the beginning of fully understanding and deploying the potential of IoT across industry sectors. We already have a leading position in the automotive sector, in which, over 30 million cars are connected by Vodafone through our global leading platform that now has over 100 million connections.

We are now coupling our IoT expertise with 5G to offer mobile private networks. We are targeting 30 large-scale customer pilots across three industry verticals this year. We firmly believe that a greater focus on these emerging technologies will enable us to increase our share of the value chain in which we operate. Over the past two years, we have delivered a significant shift in our cost base and productivity through targeted deployment of digital technology. At our open office event in September last year, we showcased a number of advancements we are making to be the industry leader in this area, emphasizing at the time that this was a fundamental transformation of our operating model and not just cost cutting. This provides an important platform to make a step change in our ambition, driven by behavioral changes experienced over the last few months. Within customer management, we’ve delivered a 20% reduction in the number of calls over the last two years through initiatives, including the deployment of our AI assistant TOBi. We’ve also further optimized our branded retail store footprint with a decrease of 9% so far. In digital operations, we are now processing 80% of our payments in a touchless way. Through these activities and many more, we believe we will enhance the customer experience, improve customer loyalty, sell more services and ultimately deliver more cost savings. Our new cost target, which Margherita covered, means we will be taking out over EUR1.8 billion from our FY ’18 starting point, a 20% structural reduction in our opex over five years. Over the last 18 months, we’ve executed a series of agreements across our markets to enable a mix of active and passive sharing of mobile network infrastructure. You will see from the map this supports our strong 4G coverage already established across our markets.

During the year, we reached agreements in Germany with DT, TI in Italy, with all MNOs in the UK for enhanced rural coverage and extended the scope with Orange in Spain and O2 in the UK.

Complementing our strong mobile coverage through a mix of direct cable and fiber ownership alongside strategic wholesale deals and regulatory access, we can market NGN broadband services to over 136 million homes across our markets in Europe. In addition, we are rapidly rolling out DOCSIS 3.1 across our cable networks, serving 32 million households with gigabit speeds on our own infrastructure, an increase from 24 million at H1. We’re targeting to upgrade most of our 54 million NGN homes passed by 2023.

I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the pace and sheer breadth of portfolio activity we’ve executed in the last 12 months. One of the most important transactions we completed during the year was the merger of our towers in Italy with INWIT, as they allowed us to engage with the European Commission to establish the right principles for network sharing in Europe. As you see from the chart, there has been a range of models discussed and we believe that a national passive share with active sharing outside of major cities remains the optimal target sites, providing a quicker, more optimal way to improve coverage and speeds, whilst allowing us to drive industrial synergies.

In return for our towers, we received an initial EUR2.35 billion in cash and a 37.5% equity stake in the merged INWIT. After the end of the fiscal year, in April, we completed a placing of 4% of equity for a further EUR400 million at a highly-attractive multiple. We firmly believe network sharing is critical for European market to maintain broader competitiveness with other regions, and I’m very pleased that we have established the right target model to accomplish the best outcome for society, customers, operators and shareholders. In addition to the INWIT transaction, you can see the list of transactions on the right hand side, which I’ve already part6 which I’ve already mentioned. To conclude on India, the critical situation has been under further financial strain by COVID-19. The Vodafone Idea team continues to work constructively with all relevant authorities to find a path forward. The business requires a government support package if India wants to maintain a three-plus-one player telecoms market. Last month, we accelerated a payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea under the terms of a contingent liability mechanism within the original merger agreement, reducing our potential exposure to EUR0.8 billion. Vodafone Group’s position remains unchanged. We will not inject new equity into our Indian joint ventures. We continue to work on the Indus-Bharti Infratel merger, which would provide cash proceeds for VIL at completion. Turning to our European tower company. We now have the full management team in place, led by Vivek and the operational separation is complete. In addition, the legal separation in Germany and Spain will complete this month. The diagram on the slide summarizes the basis of separation of assets and forms the foundation of the MSAs. We are now focused on finalizing the remaining legal separation and MSA documentation for each market. As a result, we are firmly on track to give relevant financial and operational information in November with our half-year results and are focused on executing monetization options in early 2021. I’d like to conclude by summarizing four key points I hope you’ve heard throughout our presentation. Firstly, through the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the entire Vodafone team, we have delivered a rapid, comprehensive and coordinated response to the initial COVID-19 crisis in all our markets. We’re also building on our social contracts to support economic recovery in the years ahead. We’ve also delivered a good financial performance in the year through consistent execution and improved commercial momentum in Europe. Thirdly, our financial performance has been the result of strong progress made against the four strategic priorities I outlined this time last year. And lastly, through clear prioritization of our strategic agenda, I am confident we will emerge stronger, creating sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.

Margherita Della Valle — Chief Financial Officer

I’m sorry. There is no noise at my end. I cannot hear you.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Now, there’s a good reason for this, because I had it on mute. So just to say thank you for joining us and listening to the presentation. We are now open for Q&A. I am told that all analysts that have registered on the call, if you’d like — you’re assumed to be making a question. So if you don’t want to make a question or give a question, then please e-mail the IR team now. If we could, as always, try and restrict it just down to one question per analyst, that would be wonderful. I know this is the hardest thing we ask of you. And I believe the first question is going to Emmet from Morgan Stanley.

Emmet Kelly — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Hi, good morning everybody. I hope you can hear me.

Margherita Della Valle — Chief Financial Officer

Hello.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Absolutely.

Emmet Kelly — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Super. So very nice to see everybody’s faces this morning and I’ve just got, yes, the one question, as you mentioned Nick. Obviously the lockdown has been very challenging for everybody across society, but as I’ve seen a lot of articles written, could you imagine the lockdown without the Internet and without being connected. So clearly companies like Vodafone have played a very key role in keeping we say companies connected, keeping governments connected. I’ve got two kids at home that are doing e-schooling. I am able to chat with you today. In the evening, we all watch a lot of Netflix or BBC iPlayer. And can you just maybe say a few words on what you think this means for the telco industry and for Vodafone may be going forward? What are the likely takeaways of the COVID crisis for the telcom industry? What’s really going to change? So rather than looking 10 bps or 20 bps of service revenue growth every quarter, what does this mean? Is this going to accelerate if we move towards unlimited? Could we finally maybe see some better regulation from national regulators or maybe more consolidation from [Indecipherable] in Brussels? What does it really mean for the industry going forward? Thank you.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Yes, that’s an excellent question. Actually, you’re sort of reflecting in a way the whole conversation we were having at the Board because at the Board, we were talking about our strategy process and then why would we do it differently this year, and one of the things that we were talking about was I think it’s the moment where you step back and say, I think there will be behavioral changes, structural changes to society across the board over the next 10 years as a result of this, and therefore, what are the opportunities for us as a business to, if you like, get stronger through a recession. Clearly, there’s going to be a recession, maybe very deep, maybe very prolonged. We don’t know. There are many different views. If I part the recessionary impact alongside and sort of look at it from a structural perspective, I’d say probably three points. First is, you’ve got a situation where there has definitely been an appreciation for quality. People are understanding the quality of networks now, they understand that they are critical to their lives. I think they are starting to say to themselves for EUR2, EUR3 more, would I rather be on a quality network. It’s interesting to see touchpoint NPS and customer reaction to our services. I mean we’ve got — I’ve never been so overwhelmed personally from so many positive comments from governments, charities, companies, consumers about how we help them through this crisis. And I think that’s really positive for us as a brand. I’m sure that’s happening to other quality telcos as well, but it won’t be every telco in the sector. I’d say — and — but a real good data point is, we monitor Facebook Analytics. And in Italy, we are now the lowest churning brand in Italy. And I think that’s a flight to quality. I’d say the second thing is I think there will be opportunities around products and services, breadth of products and services, so companies are now saying, look, we are going to continue to blend office and working-from-home going forward and we need the infrastructure and the security to be able to do that, the resilience going through it. So we’ve got a lot of demand coming forward in terms of saying how can we work with you on these type of things. There is opportunities around new products. We were just talking about thermal camera imaging connected with IoT with a dashboard in offices, which is a product we’ve launched in the UK and we’ve got it trialing in a number of our allocations.

So I think there is a product demand aspect. You could do unlimited convergence. Will people want servicing of the home environment at home either remotely or physically. And then I’d say the third component is the relationship with governments. I think governments have understood the criticality of telecoms infrastructure. They’ve really, I think, appreciated the resilience by sector or lack of resilience by sector and therefore they look into telecoms to say, yeah, you did a great job, but we could be even more resilient but we need support from government to do that. So, the approach to spectrum, the approach to planning, consents are very protracted and costly. I think there is an opportunity; I talked before about the social contract. How do we have a social contract in a new normal, I think is more positive for our sector.

I think I have to say [Technical Issues].

Emmet Kelly — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Thank you.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

So we’ll now move on to the next question.

Operator

Thanks, Nick. The next question comes from James Ratzer at New Street.

James Ratzer — New Street Research — Analyst

Yes, good morning, Nick and Margherita. Thank you also [Indecipherable] the call [Technical Issues]. I had a question if possible, I…

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Sorry, we lost your connection there a little bit.

James Ratzer — New Street Research — Analyst

Okay. Great. Now, I am back. I was going to say, question I image you’re expecting on the UK market and the deal between — announced between Liberty and Telefonica, the interest in just hearing kind of your reactions to that where you’re involved in negotiations in that asset, why you felt the deal with Telefonica rather than yourselves and whether that you feel has a broader impact on your UK business in the medium term, do you need to consider more M&A in the UK market yourself? Thank you.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Yes, James. Thanks. I think I would start off by saying we’re very happy with our organic strategy. We have been happy with our organic strategy. I think you saw from the results, the UK is really performing and I think that the market conditions, if you like, strategically for us are favorable. So let me just maybe talk to those. I think from a performance perspective, you’ve seen service revenue 1.2% in Q4, you see that we’re growing in both Consumer and Enterprise. We are taking share in both segments. We’ve had a record fixed broadband net add performance, 64,000 net adds, so we know how to sell fixed in this marketplace and you’ve seen EBITDA increasing by over 10% over the course of the year. So if I stand back, I mean, I’m really delighted with our performance in the UK. I think we have real momentum and the right formula going forward.

If I look at the sort of market from a asset position and structural position, a couple of points I’d make. Clearly, you will know we bought Cable & Wireless. That gave us convergence for businesses. The business part of our operation is 50% of our business there in the UK, which is a lot higher than many of our other operations throughout Europe. Ourselves and BT combined at just under 80% of the market share of business, and therefore, I really think we’re in a strong position as the challenger against BT. You then take our mobile, we were sort of co-best along with EE in terms of quality of network. We have access to CTIL, the tower company for scale, synergies and economics. So we can compete on a unitary cost and coverage quality basis, and of course we have a strong spectrum holding. So it’s sort of thing we fortified on the mobile side. And then on the fixed, we have a very open opportunity, I believe, for several providers. We all know that BT needs to do fiber build. You know that they will overbuild Virgin moving forward. The cost economics there with, let’s say, CityFibre [Indecipherable]. So we know the economics are viable. part6

Operator

part7 viable. What we also know is BT needs a really strong anchor tenant to make the returns work. So I think whether it’s BT, whether it’s CityFibre, or others, we have access to wholesale. So we can offer a converged product. And the final area I would say is around TV. UK is an OTT market. Netflix’s penetration is around 45%, compare that to Germany, of more like 15%, maybe 20%, and the ARPUs on TV are very high in the UK, which offers an opportunity around cord-cutting. So I stand back from sort of all those structural facts and say we’re performing really well. We know how to make this formula work, and I think we just have to point to Italy as a really good example where we have a fantastic quality mobile network. We wholesale a great product from Open Fiber and we know how to sell convergence. And I think we will be able to continue to successfully do that. In the UK, whilst Liberty and O2 will be going through a very complex integration over many years in the consumer space, so I’m positive about our outlook in the UK.

James Ratzer — New Street Research — Analyst

Great [Phonetic]. No plans there to counter-bid at all?

Nick Read — Chief Executive

I think by — very pleased with organic strategy, you have your answer.

James Ratzer — New Street Research — Analyst

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Akhil from JPMorgan.

Akhil Dattani — JPMorgan — Analyst

Hi, morning Nick and Margherita. Thanks for taking the question. I’ve got a question on return on capital. I guess firstly, an interesting addition to your reporting, so keen to understand what the rationale was for adding at this point. Just one very [Indecipherable] technical point, which is just — is the net operating asset number adjusted for write-downs, obviously say, underlying numbers just to understand how you calculate it, but the broader question is that the 4% post-tax return is, as you said yourself, quite low. I’m just interested to get some color on how that varies by market, how you think about target returns, so what are you really aspiring to when you look at the Group and what do you think is key to improving that return? Is it growth, is it cost cutting, or is it, as you talked about Nick, trying to broaden your portfolio in this new environment to try and tackle new opportunities? Thanks a lot.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Permitting Margherita to go through the six parts of your question and then I’ll do a finish.

Margherita Della Valle — Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Akhil, I think you asked about why now, how the numbers are calculated and also what we can do and what our targets are going forward. So if I start taking the first part, the why now is very, very important. As as you know, we have worked very hard in the last about 18 months to simplify our Group structure around two regional platforms, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. This process is now largely complete. So I felt it was really the right point in time and the right baseline to start disclosing return on capital and monitoring it over the next few years.

As you can imagine, internally, we have not started looking at it now. Internally, return on capital has been probably the beginning of and the end of all our planning processes and all our capital allocation processes. And actually three years ago, we also changed our bonus schemes to make sure everyone is very, very clear of our focus by introducing EBIT instead of EBITDA. So it’s always been really a protagonist in our planning. But now we have a stable base to also allow you to follow our progress going forward.

How is it calculated? It’s a very simple calculation. I think there is an appendix that illustrates the moving parts, given it’s the first time. It’s not adjusted, to your question, because we want you to be able to reconcile every number through our balance sheet and P&L and therefore no underlying adjustments have been made. Clearly, you mentioned difference by markets and what we are targeting. We are not disclosing return on capital by market, but I think you can work out pretty easily the various ranges. What we do is we target each market to exceed its own cost [Technical Issues] of planning periods, and I can talk to what we are doing if you want organically inside the company to do that, which are the key levers you were mentioning. I would say, clearly, at the numerator, in terms of return, is our EBIT growth. And for us, the two biggest levers of EBIT growth I could pick at this point in time is on the revenue side churn reduction, and then on the cost side clearly our cost transformation through digital and our shared services. But the numerator — the denominator, so the capital employed is equally very important. And there, in our new strategy, we have really focused to move at pace on network sharing precisely in order to improve returns. But beyond that, you called out industry structure and I will maybe leave it to Nick to comment on how we are working on this at the moment.

Nick Read — Chief Executive

Yes. I mean just to build on Margherita, on the industry side, it goes back a bit to the social contract that we were talking about. In the end, there are too many competitors and it’s too capital intense as a market throughout Europe. I think that regulators have focused on price more than quality. They’ve encouraged new entrants, done spectrum set-asides, favorable access terms, which if you like of undermined returns and I think we have always shown a return on capital and highlighted this to, but I think to visibly publish here I think is an important step in trying to make them understand that we need to improve the situation. I have been talking about social contract since I came into the role. I am encouraged because COVID-19 aside for all the reasons I said on the first question, we did the UK rural initiative, which I think was a good first step, German government in terms of subsidy and support on rural stage payments on spectrum after the price came out higher than they expected. So I think we’re starting to see — and probably the most significant, which I was highlighting in the presentation, was the EC’s approval of the INWIT transaction because it was really for — I was trying to establish a strategic model for approvals going forward for the industry. So I’d say regulators and governments are starting to understand the need to support the industry and the criticality of our industry and that the returns are not where they need to be. Of course, proof is in the pudding and actions, but I’d say we’re starting to get the bread crumbs and are starting to shape in the right direction. We’re having a quality conversation with some good outcomes.

Akhil Dattani — JPMorgan — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Lulu? Hi. The next question comes from Andrew Lee at Goldman Sachs.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.