Walt Disney Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is all set to report its first-quarter 2024 financial results today evening, after ending fiscal 2023 on an impressive note.

It is estimated that December-quarter earnings, excluding special items, declined to $0.92 per share from $0.99 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate is $22.01 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth’s adjusted profit increased to $0.82 per share from $0.30 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, earnings from continuing operations were $0.14 per share, compared to $0.09 per share in the prior year period. Q4 revenues increased 5% annually to $21.24 billion.