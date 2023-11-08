Walt Disney Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Entertainment behemoth The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is all set to publish financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, today after the closing bell.

It is estimated that Disney’s September-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, increased sharply to $0.68 per share from $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts are looking for revenues of $20.13 billion for Q4, which is broadly in line with the prior-year number.

In the third quarter of 2023, adjusted profit decreased to $1.03 per share from $1.09 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, it was a net loss from continuing operations of $460 million or $0.25 per share in Q3, compared to a profit of $1.41 billion or $0.77 per share last year. Revenues increased 4% annually to $22.3 billion.