Wells Fargo (WFC) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues fell 10% to $18 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income amounted to $2.9 billion, or $0.64 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Net interest income dropped 17% to $9.2 billion while non-interest income remained flat at $8.6 billion.

