Western Union (WU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Hikmet Ersek — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brendan. And thank you all for joining us this afternoon to discuss our fourth quarter results and our outlook for 2021. 2020 was an unprecedented year that brought significant changes in the world, as well as, within Western Union. We became a more agile, efficient, and digital focused organization, thanks to the successful execution of the global strategy we announced in September of 2019.

I am proud of how well Western Union faced the crisis, quickly adapted and created solutions to help our customers provide critical economic support to families and communities around the world. I would like to thank our customers, especially the millions of migrants, many of them frontline heroes for their dedication and [Indecipherable] that has helped ease economic hardship and support resiliency of people in need.

Moving on to an update for our business. We began 2020 with strong momentum from our September 2019 Investors Day, where we unveiled our new strategy designed to advance our position as a leading cross-border omni-channel payments platform. While we continue to stay focused on our long-term strategy towards the end of the first quarter, the global pandemic hit and caused a historic drop in global economic activity in the second quarter. This coupled with widespread lockdowns, reduced consumer foot traffic and negatively impacted our retail business. At the same time, there was tremendous demand for digital services broadly that drove significant growth for our digital business.

In the third quarter, the uncertainty lessened and economic activity improved and we saw a strong rebound in our C2C business led by better retail trends and continued digital strength. The global economy continued to recover in the fourth quarter, and we finished the year with our business and strategic initiatives getting back on track. Our digital business once again achieved new quarterly highs for customers, transactions, principal, and revenue of $240 million. Westernunion.com continued to lead its peer group for app downloads with more than 2 times any other peer and we had 49% growth in average active monthly users.

Retail money transfer maintained the improved trends we saw in the third quarter, despite additional waves of COVID-19 and Business Solutions and other segment trends improved sequentially. Putting the pieces together, total company revenue, margin and EPS were all in line or better than expectations in our revised full-year 2020 outlook.

From a strategic standpoint, we accomplished a lot in 2020. Our agenda was centered on two sets of priorities. The first, continue getting the organization fit to go. The second, implementing growth initiatives. Starting with getting fit, we made significant strides with the organization in 2020 essentially completing the WU Way changes that are expected to drive $100 million in annual cost savings in ’21. We also renegotiated more than 250 contracts with agents globally, putting us well on track to achieve the additional three-year $50 million savings target from commissions and third-parties. So by the end of 2020, we had completed the large portion of the actions that drive the $150 million of annual savings by 2022.

Getting fit isn’t just getting leaner, it is also adding strength in areas that will improve our competitive position and growth. We continue to improve the coverage and quality of our network, adding almost 100 new agents globally with nearly 20,000 potential new locations. We reduced inefficient locations and renewed relationships with certain key agents for five or more years. We also increased our account payout capabilities to approximately 120 countries, including hitting our goal of 100 new real time payout. So our industry-leading cross-border network got even better in 2020.

Another important way we strengthened our position was upgrading our technology capabilities. We brought on a number of tech professionals and made good progress migrating applications to the cloud making us more agile and able to scale efficiently. These moves have enhanced our progress for key initiatives, including product and applications like wu.com and dynamic pricing, as well as, back-end applications like currency settlement and data management. In summary, we finished 2020 as a leaner and stronger organization, well-positioned to support our strategy in 2021.

Shifting to implementing growth initiatives, 2020 exceeded our expectations for some key growth initiatives and accelerated the pace of our evolution as a global digital-centric payments company. Our overall digital money transfer revenues, which includes wu.com and our digital partnership business increased 38% to more than $850 million, up from over $600 million in 2019, and are expected to grow to around $1 billion in 2021. So the profile of our business changed a lot last year with digital channels accounting for 29% of transactions and 20% of revenue for our C2C business, up from 16% and 14% respectively in 2019.

Wu.com had an amazing year and grew annual active customers almost 30% to 8.6 million benefiting from significant investment in customer acquisition. Customer growth remained highly incremental with more than 80% net new to Western Union and we saw engagement improved with a 12% increase in transactions per customer and a 25% increase in principle per customer.

Importantly wu.com is enabling us to develop a more direct and sticky relationship with customers, closer to an account-based relationship. In the fourth quarter, over 80% of wu.com customers accessed our services through a mobile device; wu.com customers transact more frequently and have less attrition than retail customers and those trends are even better for heavy wu.com users. With the strong growth and improving engagement trends, we think wu.com has potential to serve as the centerpiece of a cross-border consumer ecosystem in the future.

In addition to our strong wu.com results, our digital partnership business was another big success for us in 2020. Opening our cross-border platform to third-parties was a major shift in our operating philosophy that will enable us to become a more diversified payments company, adding incremental customers and expanding our addressable market. We highlighted this initiative at our Investors Day. It started to ramp up in the second half of 2019, but it really took off in 2020, driving significant revenue and profit growth. It is still early days and we are encouraged by our progress, adding new partners in 2020 and in early 2021, and working on a large set of prospects.

An exciting opportunity that arose from our digital partnership business is our recently announced minority investment in STC pay, a key digital partner. This first trans of the transaction is planned to close this quarter and would make us a minority owner of what could someday be a high-growth Fintech company within the Gulf states. Winding up this discussion on 2020, I am pleased with how well we managed the business and executed key objectives under challenging circumstances.

Looking forward to 2021, we remain focused on how we can create long-term value for our shareholders balancing opportunities, risks, and options for allocating our capital and strong cash flow generation. Digging into our plan for the year, I’ll start with the big picture. According to the prevailing economic forecasts, the global economy appears to be on a path of recovery, especially, in the second half of the year, all the uncertainty remains higher than normal due to pandemic.

The World Bank currently forecasts a 7% decline in remittances for 2021, which is the same as their latest 2020 remittance forecast from October. You may recall that we grew cross-border principle 12% in 2020 and gained share. A great example of this was seen in Banco de Mexico fourth quarter remittance data. Similarly, we believe we will continue to grow principle and gain share this year. Importantly, we want not only to grow principle and gain share, but to continue to do this profitably. This gives us confidence that we will achieve the 2021 outlook, including mid single-digit constant currency revenue growth. Raj will provide additional details on our outlook in a few minutes.

Our 2021 business agenda builds on the progress of 2020, but with emphasis shifting more towards growth initiatives. Our multi-channel network is still the cornerstone of our competitive advantage today, so we will continue to focus on improving the coverage, quality, and cost. Digital is clearly the top priority and we have had some big recent additions within the last weeks, including the digital wallet of Alipay in China, and another social media company in China, and the new partner in UAE.

We will continue to seek additional partners with [Indecipherable] relationships that can broaden our network, [Indecipherable] financial institutions, digital wallets, or telecom companies. [Indecipherable] is an increasingly important factor for cost for the payment networks that we can leverage with potential digital partners and under-penetrated customer segments. So we will continue to expand our leading real-time payout network beyond the 200-country goal, we reached in 2020.

Lastly, we will continue to optimize our retail agent network. In an increasingly digital world, we want to connect with a broader set of customers and we may consider different relationships and classes of trade to do this. Fortunately, the scale and quality of Western Union’s cross-border network and capabilities are a big draw for retailers illustrated by our recently announced partnership in the US with the world’s largest retailer Walmart. This is an addition to our existing partnership with Walmart in Canada and Mexico. We will continue to develop our market-leading consumer money transfer business, especially digital. We will continue investing in marketing and customer acquisition to expand our customer base and adding additional digital partners.

Last but not least, to expand growth opportunities in 2021, we need to start developing new services and enhancing capabilities, which makes our product and platform functions important areas of focus. We will continue to upgrade and modernize our technology infrastructure, enhance our product portfolio and build the right team to execute our objectives for our C2C, B2C, C2B and B2B business, basically a unique and agile cross-border platform for multi-customer segments.

In closing, despite the unprecedented times, I am proud of all we accomplished in 2020. In 2021, we are celebrating our 170th anniversary. Western Union has always been a landmark of innovation, hope and connection for millions of people and businesses globally. And as I think about where our business stands today and our agenda for 2021, I’m convinced we are again in the early stages of some compelling developments and success. As usual, a big thank you to our business partners, agents and consumers all over the world for your trust and loyalty. Stay healthy.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Raj.

Raj Agrawal — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Hikmet. And good afternoon, everyone. My comments today will focus on fourth quarter results along with our financial outlook for 2021, including color on quarterly trends, information for full year results can be found in our press release and in cash financial schedules.

Moving to fourth quarter results, revenue of $1.3 billion declined 3%, compared to the prior-year period, while constant currency revenue declined 1%. Currency translation, net of the impacts from hedges reduced fourth quarter revenue by approximately $22 million, compared to the prior year, primarily due to the depreciation of the Argentine peso.

In the C2C segment, revenue was flat on both a reported and constant currency basis with transaction growth partially offset by the impact of mix. C2C transactions grew 6% for the quarter, led by 83% transaction growth in digital money transfer, partially offset by transaction declines in retail money transfer. Retail trends held steady in the fourth quarter, despite a recent acceleration of COVID-19 infection and newly introduced US regulation limiting our ability to operate in Cuba for the time being. We believe retail will continue to improve, but the path to recovery may not be linear given the ongoing economic and public policy — effects of the pandemic.

Total C2C cross-border principal increased 24% on a reported basis or 23% constant currency, driven by growth in digital money transfer. Principle per transaction or PPT was up 14% or 13% constant currency, led by retail and wu.com. Multiple factors contributed to higher PPT that can be characterized broadly as changes in consumer behavior and business mix. The spread between C2C transaction and revenue growth in the quarter was 6% on both a reported and constant currency basis.

Similar to last quarter, excluding the mix impact from the significant ramp-up of our digital white label partnerships, transaction growth would have been modestly above revenue growth. As a reminder, digital white label partnerships carry a lower revenue per transaction or RPT than Western Union branded transactions, due to our role as a processor. It is important to keep in mind that these partnerships are highly profitable and incremental to the company. We anticipate the gap between transaction and revenue growth will continue in 2021 as channel mix and customer acquisition strategies are evolving.

Digital money transfer revenues, which include wu.com and digital partnerships increased 36% or 35% constant currency and accounted for 21% of total C2C revenue and 32% of total C2C transactions in the quarter. The spread between transaction and revenue growth was due to our pricing strategy targeting customer acquisition for wu.com and mix driven by the digital white label partnerships, which have a lower RPT.

As noted previously, we expected the year-over-year impact of pricing investments made in wu.com during the fourth quarter would be pronounced due to comping against targeted price increases we took in Q4 2019. Wu.com revenue grew 27% or 26% constant currency with cross-border revenue up approximately 38%. Transactions increased 56% improving sequentially from Q3 and demonstrating the effectiveness of our customer acquisition strategy. We continue to see the pricing environment is broadly stable. As noted earlier, we continued to see strong transaction in revenue growth from our digital partnership businesses.

Turning to the regional results, North America revenue declined 3% on both a reported and constant currency basis with transactions down 1%. Declines in constant currency revenue and transactions were primarily due to the steady decrease in US domestic money transfer, which was less than 5% of total company revenue in the quarter, and newly introduced US regulations remitting our ability to operate in Cuba for the time being. US pipeline [Phonetic] continued to have solid growth in the quarter.

Revenue in the Europe and CIS region increased 3% on a reported basis or was flat constant currency on transaction growth of 23%. Constant currency revenues were positively impacted by growth in Germany, Russia and France. The primary factor driving the spread between transaction growth and constant currency revenue growth was the digital white label business in Russia.

Revenue in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region increased 1% on a reported basis or was flat constant currency, while transactions grew 12%. Qatar led the region with solid constant currency revenue growth in the quarter, while the UAE continued to experience softening trends due to the ongoing impacts from COVID-19. The spread between transaction growth and constant currency revenue growth was driven by the impact of the incremental digital white label business in Saudi Arabia. It’s lessened somewhat sequentially, because the prior-year comp ramped up from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Latin America and Caribbean region continued to steadily recover from the lows in the second quarter with continued sequential quarterly improvement. Revenue decreased 9% on a reported basis or increased 2% constant currency and transaction declines of 13%. The region continued to face challenges relating to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Revenue in the APAC region increased 8% on a reported basis or 6% constant currency. Constant currency revenue growth was led by strength in Australia. Transactions declined 3%, primarily driven by the Philippines domestic business, which has a limited impact from revenue.

Business Solutions revenue improved from Q3 and decreased 8% on a reported basis or 11% constant currency and represented 7% of company revenues in the quarter. Revenue declines were the results of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on certain verticals like travel and tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises and education, while the overall decline in cross-border trade impacts payment volumes.

Other revenues represented 5% of total company revenues and declined 29% in the quarter. Other revenues primarily consist of retail bill payments in the US and Argentina, as well as money orders. The revenue decline was due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the depreciation of the Argentine peso.

Turning to margins and profitability, I will focus on consolidated margins as segment margins are not comparable with the prior-year period, due to expense allocation changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020. Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 17.9% in the quarter, compared to 17.3% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to productivity savings, additional cost savings and the timing of marketing investments, compared to the last year, partially offset by declines in revenue.

We completed the restructuring program in the fourth quarter incurring approximately $150 million in restructuring expenses over the course of the multi-year program and $12 million of restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter. Productivity program generated over $50 million in annual restructuring savings in 2020, and we expect to achieve the full $100 million in annual restructuring savings this year. In total, we continue to expect to generate approximately $150 million in annual cost savings by 2022, comprised of $100 million of restructuring savings and an additional $50 million from commissions in third-party spending.

Adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter was 18.8%, compared to 18.7% in the prior-year period with expansion driven by the same factor stated previously and adjusted for restructuring and M&A costs. Note that in our Business Solutions segment, we incurred a one-time facility closure cost that remained in our adjusted results since it was not part of our initial restructuring program. This one-time cost impacted segment margin by around 1,000 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Foreign exchange hedges had a negative impact of $4 million in the current quarter and a benefit of $7 million in the prior-year period. The GAAP effective tax rate in the quarter was 11%, compared to 31.4% in the prior year period and the adjusted tax rate was 11.6% in the quarter, compared to 24.5% in the prior year period.

The decreases in the company’s GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates were primarily, due to higher prior period domestic pretax income associated with the sales of the Speedpay and Paymap businesses, prior period one-time settlements in certain geographies, and discrete tax benefits in the current period.

GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.32 in the prior year period. The increase in EPS was driven by a lower effective tax rate, productivity and cost savings, and lower share count, partially offset by revenue declines. Adjusted earnings per share in the quarter was $0.45, compared to $0.38 in the prior year period with the increase due to the factor stated previously and adjusted for restructuring and M&A costs.

Turning to our cash flow and balance sheet, year-to-date cash flow from operating activities was $878 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter were approximately $51 million. At the end of the quarter, we had cash of $1.4 billion and debt of $3.1 billion. In addition, we have an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and no significant debt maturities until 2022. Our financial position continues to be among the strongest within our payments peer group.

We returned $93 million in dividends to shareholders in the fourth quarter and had no share repurchases. Furthermore, we announced today that we increased the quarterly dividend by 4% and that we have resumed share repurchases this quarter. The outstanding share count at quarter end was 411 million shares and we have $783 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization, which expires in December 2021.

Turning to our financial outlook for 2021. First, please note that our outlook assumes that there will be no material worsening in the COVID-19 pandemic. Also consistent with the prevailing economic forecast, we believe the macro-economic environment may begin to improve in the latter part of this year as vaccines are more widely distributed. We expect GAAP revenues for the full year to be up mid to high single-digits. On a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of Argentina inflation, we expect revenues to be up mid-single digits.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately 21.5% benefiting from revenue growth and the remainder of the $100 million of annual restructuring savings we will realize this year. We expect an effective tax rate in the mid-teens range for 2021 and we expect to return a significant portion of our cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. EPS for the year is expected to be in a range of $2 to $2.10.

While we expect solid full-year results, we anticipate quarterly variability in growth rates as we cycle through the impact that COVID-19 had on the business last year. So, I will provide some thoughts regarding the potential quarterly cadence for 2021. The first quarter of 2021 will be the softest from a year-over-year growth perspective, where total company constant currency revenue growth may be in a similar range to the fourth quarter of 2020. Note that, retail is not fully rebounded to pre-COVID levels.

The second quarter of 2020 experienced the most significant declines of the year. Accordingly, the second quarter of 2021 should see the strongest year-over-year growth. The third and fourth quarter of 2020 has similar year-over-year growth trend. So looking at the back half of 2021, we expect trends will be generally stable. We expect Business Solutions trends will continue to be soft in the first quarter, if they should improve progressively over the remainder of the year with an expected recovery in broader cross-border trade.

To recap, last year we delivered our adjusted full-year financial outlook and continued to make good progress on key strategic initiatives, while maintaining our strong financial position during a period of profound disruption. As you’ve heard from Hikmet, we have a full agenda this year that should position us well for the future. The strong 2021 financial outlook we issued today demonstrates confidence in our ability to execute against the initiatives we’ve outlined for the year, along with our expectation that the business should continue to rebound from the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in 2020.

Thank you for joining our call today. And operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Tien-tsin Huang of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Tien-tsin Huang — JP Morgan — Analyst

Hello, everyone. Happy to speak to you all.

Hikmet Ersek — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tien-tsin.

Tien-tsin Huang — JP Morgan — Analyst

Hey, guys. My daughter has her piano lesson going on, so forgive the music. Just the guidance was, I thought encouraging. I know you’ve given the long-term outlook of 2% to 3% revenue growth at your Investor Day. But maybe would you mind unpacking your general assumptions on the relative performance between digital and traditional retail, could we see some of those growth trends maybe converge? I’m just directionally curious what you’re anticipating there? And I don’t know if maybe some of these Asian additions like Walmart are also going to contribute in a meaningful way as well? Thanks.

Hikmet Ersek — Chief Executive Officer

Let me start here, Tien-tsin. Nice to hear your good questions. Obviously, we are very pleased with our performance and the recovery helped the business especially, also our digital business growth has been exceptional. So we are very pleased on that. And that’s going to continue to happen right? We do see no reason that’s going to not happen. And especially, with the economic recovery at the latter part of the year, I think that I’ll — we are convinced about our guidance and we are really happy how the customers are really sticky to us. And also, it looks like we are gaining really market share. Our people choosing us Western Union, they trust us. And we are gaining market share.

And then, also the digital customer acquisition continue to happen and we know that most — 80% of the customers are new — for the new customer, newer to the westernunion.com, so this is also huge and once customers stay with us, they stay longer, they do more transactions. They use us more often. And so I — generally I would say that it’s great. I’m also very excited about the Walmart addition. Walmart will definitely give us additional customers and — in our retail business. By the way, retail business is also recovering very well. And you know as lockdowns are getting less worldwide as the vaccines are really spreading, I see really good prospects. So saying that though, you know, you never know, we don’t think that wave three or wave four or wave five won’t happen. We hope all get the vaccine. So it will help to all of us to grow this business and generally also for the industry.

Raj, you want to add something?

Raj Agrawal — Chief Financial Officer

SO I can just give you a little bit of color, Tien-tsin on the trends. Retail, we do expect the retail part of the business to grow this year, but it is going to be a volatile Q1. It’s going to follow through the company cap that I laid out and Q1 is going to be the softest. Q2, because we had the lowest Q2 last year will be probably the highest and then much more stable in the third and fourth quarter, but it should get growth for the full-year.

And then, digital, the Q2, Q3, and Q4 last year were very high growth for digital. So we’re going to see the grow-over impact of that, so Q1 is likely to be the highest quarter there, and then we’ll get some normalization after that. And then, the B2B business is probably going to have a softer first quarter like the rest of the company and then improve as economic conditions improve in the rest of the year. So I don’t see those pieces converging as you had asked, but there’s certainly they are more normalizing versus what they did last year.

Tien-tsin Huang — JP Morgan — Analyst

Terrific. Thank you, both.

Hikmet Ersek — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason Kupferberg of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jason Kupferberg — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Thanks, guys. Good afternoon. I wanted to ask about the spread between C2C revenue growth and transaction growth. I know you were at 6% in Q4. I think that was steady versus Q3, but I thought you would actually expected it to widen a little bit in Q4. So if that was the case, I’m just curious where they may have been a little bit of upside surprise if you will?

And then how should we be thinking directionally about that spread in 2021 should it narrow versus that 6 point gap we’re currently observing or do you expect it to stay at similar levels? Thanks.

Raj Agrawal — Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Hey, Jason. It’s Raj. Yes, the fourth quarter was about the same as in Q3. I would say generally, overall trends are similar. Retail was relatively stable between the two quarters. And then digital, we did start to see some of the grow-over impact of digital both in wu.com from the higher pricing from a year earlier, and then digital white label as we had expected. And then we also got the benefit of some positive mix in other parts of the business and that’s why the spread ended up being similar.

As we look at this year, we think there is — going to continue to be a spread, but our focus really has shifted Jason to really the topline growth and that’s why we’re really happy that we can give a mid single-digit constant currency top-line outlook and with the margin expansion, because there’s so many moving pieces, it’s a very complex exercise to try to boil it down to just a revenue and transaction spread, because you have a white label business, you have wu.com that’s branded, you have retail, you have the geographies playing a part, so really focused on the topline growth outlook that we’ve given, and that’s really what’s our ultimate objective and then obviously the margin expansion is also a big part of that.

Hikmet Ersek — Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I just want to add, just in general, Jason.

