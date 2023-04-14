Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2023 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $20.7 billion.
Net income rose over 30% to $4.9 billion, or $1.23 per share, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.
Average loans totaled $948.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Infosys’ (INFY) Q4 2023 earnings results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $4.55 billion, up 6.4% year-over-year. Revenues in CC terms grew by 8.8% YoY. Net profit before minority interest
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2023 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $12.8 billion, beating consensus estimates. The company reported a net
Should you buy IBM’s stock ahead of next week’s earnings?
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has been busy streamlining the business through various initiatives including the separation of its managed infrastructure services business Kyndryl. But the company’s recent performance