WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2023 financial results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $20.7 billion.

Net income rose over 30% to $4.9 billion, or $1.23 per share, compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.

Average loans totaled $948.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

