Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2023 financial results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $20.7 billion.

Net income rose over 30% to $4.9 billion, or $1.23 per share, compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.  

Average loans totaled $948.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Prior performance

Wells Fargo Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from Infosys’ (INFY) Q4 2023 earnings results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $4.55 billion, up 6.4% year-over-year. Revenues in CC terms grew by 8.8% YoY. Net profit before minority interest

DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2023 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $12.8 billion, beating consensus estimates.   The company reported a net

Should you buy IBM’s stock ahead of next week’s earnings?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has been busy streamlining the business through various initiatives including the separation of its managed infrastructure services business Kyndryl. But the company’s recent performance

Tags

Banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top