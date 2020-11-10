Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q3 2020 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 9.9% to $2.5 billion compared to last year. Comparable sales rose 10.2%.
Net income was $147.4 million, or $2.13 per share, compared to $123.6 million, or $1.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 34% to $2.81.
The company is not providing guidance at this time due to the prevailing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
