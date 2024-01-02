What to expect when Conagra Brands (CAG) reports Q2 2024 earnings

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) were up over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 23% over the past year. The branded food company is set to report its second quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, January 4, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $3.2 billion for Conagra in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to $3.3 billion reported in the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2024, net sales remained flat year-over-year at $2.9 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q2 2024 is $0.68, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.81 reported in the prior-year period. In Q1 2024, adjusted EPS rose 16% to $0.66. Conagra expects adjusted EPS for Q2 to remain approx. flat to Q1.
Points to note
Conagra’s top line performance last quarter was impacted by an industry-wide slowdown in consumption and changes in consumer purchasing behavior amid financial pressures. These changes will lead to volumes taking longer than expected to recover.
The company expects a low-single-digit decline in organic net sales for the second quarter of 2024. In Q1, organic sales dipped 0.3%, driven by a 6.6% drop in volume. Conagra expects volume declines to improve sequentially in Q2 as it wraps inflation-driven pricing actions from 2023.
The company’s margins increased in the first quarter benefiting from pricing actions and productivity. However, it expects margins to decline sequentially in Q2 due to increased growth investments.
Conagra has been seeing financially-constrained consumers resort to various measures to make their budgets work. These include using up leftover inventory from the pandemic, and resorting to more hands-on food prep rather than opting for convenient foods. These trends have impacted the company’s Refrigerated and Frozen segment the most. Nevertheless, it believes this softness is temporary due to the significant position convenient foods holds in in-home consumption.
Conagra’s Grocery and Snacks segment saw growth last quarter as the staples category remained resilient and snacks witnessed continued growth. The International and Foodservice segments also saw growth last quarter. This momentum is likely to have continued through the second quarter as well.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Walgreens (WBA) to report Q1 results on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday, amid expectations for a mixed outcome. The retail pharmacy giant, which is entering the new fiscal
Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW): What do these home improvement retailers anticipate for the future?
The stocks of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) have gained over 9% and 11% respectively, this year. The challenging macro environment has pressured the home improvement industry
DLTR, DG: What are the discount stores’ expectations for the near term?
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) have gained 33% and 28% respectively, over the past three months. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, consumers