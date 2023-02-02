Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 adj. profit falls on lower revenues

Home appliance company Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, hurt by a 15% decline in sales.
At $4.92 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were down 15% from the year-ago period. All four geographical segments experienced weakness during the period.
Ongoing earnings, which represent profit excluding special items, dropped 37% annually to $3.89 per share during the three-month period. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $1.61 billion or $29.35 per share, compared to a profit of $298 million or $4.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%