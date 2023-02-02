Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 adj. profit falls on lower revenues

Home appliance company Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, hurt by a 15% decline in sales.

At $4.92 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were down 15% from the year-ago period. All four geographical segments experienced weakness during the period.

Ongoing earnings, which represent profit excluding special items, dropped 37% annually to $3.89 per share during the three-month period. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $1.61 billion or $29.35 per share, compared to a profit of $298 million or $4.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.