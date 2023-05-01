Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: Whirlpool (WHR) Q1 2023 adjusted profit drops; sales down 6%
Home appliance company Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 6% decline in net sales.
At $4.65 billion, first-quarter net sales were down 6% from the year-ago period. All four geographical segments experienced weakness during the period.
Ongoing earnings, which represent profit excluding special items, dropped 50% annually to $2.66 per share during the three-month period. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $179 million or $3.27 per share, compared to a profit of $313 million or $5.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Loews Corporation (L) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported total revenues of $3.78 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.40 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income was
CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results
Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q1 2023 profit jumps despite lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting strong growth in net profit and a modest decline in revenues. Total