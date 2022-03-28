Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
XPEV Earnings Call – Final Transcript
XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 28, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call for XPeng Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today’s conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Alex Xie, Head of Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, Alex.
Most Popular
Tesla (TSLA) set to run at full throttle this year. Should you buy the stock?
The transformation of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from a loss-making entity a few years ago into what it is now has been phenomenal and surprised many. The EV giant this
Nio Inc. (NIO): Here are a few noteworthy points from the EV maker’s Q4 earnings report
Shares of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) were down 10% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago along with guidance that
Why Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a must-own stock after the recent dip
The pandemic had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector. The high demand for COIVD care services sent medical facilities into overdrive, while the cancellation and postponement of elective procedures