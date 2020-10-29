Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q3 2020 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $1.44 billion.
Net income rose 11% to $283 million and EPS grew 14% to $0.92. Adjusted EPS increased 27% to $1.01.
Worldwide system sales, excluding foreign currency translation, grew 1%.
Prior performance
