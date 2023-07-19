Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2023 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $10.90 billion, down 8% from the same period a year ago, due to lower revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders decreased 62% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, or $3.08 per share.

Revenues beat estimates but earnings fell short of expectations.

On July 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $2.75 per common share beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

