Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2023 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $10.90 billion, down 8% from the same period a year ago, due to lower revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders decreased 62% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, or $3.08 per share.
Revenues beat estimates but earnings fell short of expectations.
On July 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $2.75 per common share beginning in the third quarter of 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 2023 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable
USB Earnings: Highlights of US Bancorp’s Q2 2023 financial results
Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite a 19% increase in revenues.
What to look for when American Express reports Q2 results this week
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a history of navigating economic cycles effectively -- the credit card firm has remained largely unaffected by the ongoing macro uncertainties so far. The