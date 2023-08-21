Zoom Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Categories LATEST
Zoom Q2 2024 Earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading video conferencing platform, is scheduled to publish second-quarter 2024 results today after the market closes.
It is widely expected that the company’s earnings, excluding special items, remained unchanged at $1.05 per share in the second quarter. The estimate for revenue is $1.11 billion, which represents a 1.4% year-over-year increase.
For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which is higher than the $1.03/share profit it reported a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a profit of $15.4 million or $0.05 per share, compared to $113.6 million or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2023. At $1.11 billion, net revenues were up 3% year-over-year. The company had around 215,900 Enterprise customers at the end of the quarter, up 9% year over year.
