Zscaler stock rises on Q1 earnings announcement

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $142.6 million, up 52% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, a net income of $0.14 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
ZS shares rose 6.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has more than tripled since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Zscaler Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
