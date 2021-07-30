Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Net revenues increased 34% to $13.9 billion.
Net income for the first quarter was $766 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to the net loss of $738 million, or $0.46 per share in the second quarter of 2020
