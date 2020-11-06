3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jeffrey A. Graves — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Melanie. Let me start by saying thank you all for joining our call this morning. I hope everyone is bearing up well and staying healthy in these stressful times. While the challenges of COVID virus continue, I’m very proud of our employees for balancing so well their needs and those of their families with the commitments we’ve made to our customers. As businesses become more efficient in dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the economies around the world begin to open, we’re pleased to see rising demand across the markets we serve. We’re hopeful that these trends continue as we move through our fourth quarter and that this momentum is sustained in the New Year. On our last call, which was my first as joining the company in late May, we talked about the importance of clarifying our strategic purpose and how we drive our actions moving forward.

As a reminder, our 3D Systems’ Purpose Statement is as follows: We are the leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high reliability products. We developed this Purpose Statement to provide the strategic focus needed in order to simplify our operations to improve our operating efficiencies while prioritizing our investments to deliver greater value to our customers. These actions will lead to improved profitability in the short term while enhancing growth and margin expansion in the future. Having defined our Purpose Statement, we moved rapidly forward in our transformation journey, which can be described very simply in four phases of activity: reorganize, restructure, divest and invest.

We’re moving forward on each phase with parallel efforts and I’d like now to update you on our progress with each. Let’s begin with reorganization. As we briefly touched on last quarter, one of our first actions was to reorganize the company to focus on two key market verticals, healthcare and industrial. Within healthcare, our primary focus is on dental applications, medical devices, medical simulation and virtual surgical planning. Industrials include aerospace, defense, automotive and durable goods applications. These growth markets all place a premium on performance and reliability for key components; have engineering and technology cultures that seek innovation as a way to deliver value to their customers and processes that tend to be highly controlled or regulated.

As our company has an established strong foundation in these markets, our goal in this reorganization is to focus our full efforts on acceleration of our customers’ adoption of additive manufacturing for specific application solutions within their new product offerings. With our exceptional technology portfolio that encompasses hardware, software and materials our application engineers are uniquely positioned with tools and expertise needed to support our customers in their adoption of additive manufacturing while our global service team supports their ongoing needs in the field. It’s a unique and winning combination that we believe will enable exciting growth and profitability in the years ahead. As validation of our capability to deliver this value you need to look no further than our current success.

Today our technologies are delivering over 0.5 million production components for our customers each day, translating to over 180 million components on an annual basis, a number that dwarfs all other competitors in this industry. It’s this foundation that we will build upon moving forward with an intense focus on our customer success and adopting this exciting manufacturing technology on a much greater scale each year. With the appointment of our two business unit leaders this quarter along with our new Chief Financial Officer, Jagtar Narula who I’m very pleased to welcome to our call today, our management team is complete and we are fully focused on executing our game plan. Having described our reorganization let me now update you on our restructuring efforts, which we introduced in our last earnings call.

Our expectation is that we will deliver $100 million of cost savings on a run rate basis by the end of 2021. We also stated that $60 million of the savings would be achieved by the end of 2020. I’m pleased to tell you that we’re on track to deliver to our plan. Actions being taken include a combination of restructuring our workforce, consolidating real estate and facilities and optimizing non-employee spend. In executing these plans, our leadership team created a set of operating principles to guide their efforts, which included a high level prioritizing employee safety and ethics each day, working as one team, always acting with the customer’s success in mind, being bold and decisive in our decision making and focusing on quality in all aspects of our business. These operating principles help ensure that we’re moving forward rapidly through our restructuring efforts, while ensuring the long-term success of our customers, partners and employees.

With a focus embodied in our Purpose Statement in parallel to the reorganization and restructuring efforts we were able to identify certain assets that were no longer core to the company and begin the process of divestiture. As a result of these efforts earlier this week, I was pleased to announce the sale of our Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses for $65 million. These businesses were focused on subtractive technologies rather than the additive manufacturing and while highly valuable to their customers was not ode [Phonetic] to our future additive manufacturing business. The proceeds from this sale will further strengthen our balance sheet, leaving us in a net cash position and will be used in the completion of our restructuring efforts and for investment in future growth initiatives. We expect to continue divestiture efforts over the next several quarters.

Jagtar will comment further on our plans for the balance sheet and specifically around our plans for the ATM equity program in a few moments. I’ll reliantly add that with the prospect of further divestitures of non-core assets in the next few quarters, we’ll be evaluating in parallel investment opportunities to enhance growth and profitability of our core businesses. As with our divestiture actions any investments we make will follow a rigorous and disciplined process with an unwavering goal of creating shareholder value in this increasingly exciting industry. We’ll keep you updated on our plans and progress in future earnings calls.

With that, I’d like to end my opening comments with examples of how our focus and expertise is bringing value to our customers and delivering exciting new growth opportunities for the company. As many of you know the pandemic has changed the operating environment for organizations around the world. And there is a keen interest in the application of additive manufacturing to create a more flexible and versatile supply chain. In healthcare, this is especially true for hospitals as illustrated in our recent experience with the Veterans Health Administration. The VA is the country’s largest integrated healthcare system providing healthcare to 1,255 facilities for over 9 million veterans each year.

Earlier this month, we were extremely proud to be awarded a multi-million dollar contract to help the VA establish an additive manufacturing production capability for medical devices. As a part of this program 3D Systems will establish the required workflows, medical grade quality systems, and regulatory approvals, deploy our additive manufacturing printers, and then fully train and staff the operations. This turnkey capability will be operational by the end of 2021, after which the VA can independently produce medical devices for their own in-network use. The pilot application is COVID nasal swabs, which we’re enabling with our SLS platform in medical grade nylon powder, which will be followed by several other medical device applications. The experience gained with VA and other early adopters positions us well to support other hospital systems in the future.

While we enjoy the business opportunities we see ahead the best part of this is the fact that we get to support the wonderful mission of the VA and the critical support it provides to our veterans, all while allowing what our team at 3D Systems does best. Next, let’s turn to technology; enabling our applications’ progress in both of our business units and our continuing technological breakthroughs in hardware, software and material systems. As an example, a year ago, we announced a new $15 million program sponsored by the U.S. Army to create the world’s largest, fastest, most precise metal printer.

This groundbreaking nine-laser system, which builds upon our newly expanded DMP family of printers, we’ll be able to manufacture aerospace quality, one meter by one meter by 600 millimeter components using a broad range of high temperature and light-weight aerospace alloys for a range of advanced flight and ground vehicle applications. In spite of the challenges of COVID this past year, we’ve made substantial progress in the program, successfully completing our first test print in late October. We’ll be sharing more updates on this program and the exciting applications that are enabled by it in the near future.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jagtar who will now describe our results for the third quarter and our current market outlook. Jagtar?

Jagtar Narula — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jeff. Good morning, everyone. For the third quarter, we reported revenue of $135.1 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 21% compared to the second quarter of this year as we saw a rebound in customer activity from the worst of the pandemic-related shut down. We reported a loss of $0.61 per share in the third quarter compared to a loss of $0.15 in the third quarter of 2019. Included in the third quarter 2020 net loss was a $48.3 million pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge. This impairment charge was identified in connection with the interim goodwill impairment test that was necessitated by certain triggering events associated with the decline of the company’s share price ultimately due to the impact of the business and economic environment from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impairment charge will not result in any cash expenditures and will not affect the company’s cash position, liquidity, availability or covenant test under our senior secured term loan facility and our senior secured revolving credit facility. Turning to non-GAAP results, we reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.04 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Consistent with our new strategic focus announced last quarter, we are now discussing revenue by market, healthcare and industrial. Revenue from healthcare increased 6.1% year-over-year to $59.8 million, driven by stronger sales in the dental market following closures in the first half of the year related to the pandemic.

Industrial sales decreased 23.8% year-over-year to $75.3 million, with decreases in all products, materials and services across all geographies, due primarily to the pandemic and associated reduced level of customer activity. On a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, we saw strong revenue improvement of approximately 20% in both of our vertical businesses. Now, we turn to gross margin; we reported gross profit margin of 43.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 43.3% in the third quarter of 2019. Our gross margins were impacted due to lower absorption of overhead cost of the lower volume in Q3 2020 versus the third quarter of 2019 offset by our initial cost reduction activities. Many of the restructuring actions we are taking will further help strengthen our gross profit margins over the coming quarters.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $126.2 million on a GAAP basis, an increase of 59.4% compared to the third quarter of 2019, including a 1.4% increase in SG&A expenses and a 9.9% decrease in R&D expenses. Also included in operating expenses is the goodwill impairment charge that I mentioned previously. Excluding this goodwill impairment charge, operating expenses for the quarter decreased 1.6% or $1.3 million to $77.9 million compared to $79.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Importantly, our non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter were $58.8 million, a 15.2% decrease from the third quarter of the prior year.

The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the exclusion of the aforementioned goodwill impairment, $11.9 million in restructuring charges as well as amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation consistent with our historical GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments. Now, let’s turn to the cash flow statement and balance sheet; we ended the quarter with $75.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. Cash on hand has decreased $58 million since the beginning of the year. We used $26.5 million for debt repayments, $32.6 million for operations, which includes nearly $24 million used for inventories, $12.5 million for one-time payments made in the first quarter of 2020 to purchase non-controlling interest, and $11 million for capital expenditures partially offset by proceeds of $25 million from the issuance of common stock.

Our term loan is now $22 million. So, our net cash position at quarter end was $54 million. We have a $100 million revolver that was undrawn as of September 30, 2020 and has $31 million of availability based on terms of the agreement. Let me make a quick comment on inventories. We have seen the cash used in inventories go up nearly $24 million so far this year. As the market rapidly turned down in the first half of the year due to the pandemic, we were unable to slow down our inventory additions fast enough due to committed lead times with our contract manufacturers and suppliers. With these adjustments now made, our sales now strengthening and a strong focus on sales forecasting, we expect inventory improvements as we exit the year.

Finally, let me end my remarks with a comment on our at-the-market equity program called our ATM program, which we announced last quarter. At the time, with COVID ranging and the economic impact highly uncertain, we believe the ATM program was a necessary risk abatement needed to ensure support for our restructuring initiatives and to provide financial flexibility during highly uncertain times. Under this program, in the third quarter we issued $25 million of common stock leaving a $125 million still available to us on the program, if needed. However, with the improved business environment, progress in our restructuring efforts and the cash generated from the Q3 stock sales we do not anticipate additional sales under the ATM program in Q4.

Furthermore, as we announced earlier this week, we have signed an agreement to divest our Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses and our expectations are that this deal will close in Q4. We announced a $65 million purchase price and expect price adjustments of approximately $5 million for liabilities that we are transferring to buyer. In addition, we expect about $10 million to $15 million of taxes, primarily for distributions of cash between our foreign entities and the parent that is built up over time. The final net cash number will be around $45 million to $50 million. This transaction will leave us in a net cash position on our balance sheet. Therefore following the closure of the sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM and the receipt of proceeds therefrom we plan to evaluate the continued need for the ATM program and may very well elect to terminate it altogether.

With that, I’ll turn the call back now to Jeff. Jeff?

Jeffrey A. Graves — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Jagtar. So to summarize, I’m very pleased with the progress we’re making on our transformation and the strategic realignment of our company. Our reorganization is complete. Our leadership team of seasoned professionals is in place. Our restructuring efforts continue and we’re on track to deliver $60 million in run rate cost savings by the end of 2020. We continue to see demand returning as the economy opens up from the effects of the pandemic. As a result, while the risk related to COVID will continue for some time, we anticipate continued strengthening of the business moving forward. I want to thank our employees, customers and stakeholders for their loyalty and dedication during these challenging times. With continued focus and strong execution, we look forward to emerging from this period stronger than ever and excited about a very bright future ahead.

And with that, we’ll now open the floor for questions. Operator?

