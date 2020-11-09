3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 06, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Melanie Solomon — Investor Relations
Jeffrey A. Graves — Chief Executive Officer and President
Jagtar Narula — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Greg Palm — Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC — Analyst
Ananda Baruah — Loop Capital Markets — Analyst
Sarkis Sherbetchyan — B. Riley FBR — Analyst
Brian Drab — William Blair — Analyst
Jim Ricchiuti — Needham & Company — Analyst
Paul Coster — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Wamsi Mohan — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Kenneth Vallace — Berenberg Capital Markets — Analyst
______
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of Nov. 9
Taking a cue from the presidential election, stock markets bounced back after ending the previous week on a low note. Major indexes moved up consistently and the Dow Jones Industrial
What’s in the pipeline for Virgin Galactic in space flight
There wasn’t anything unexpected or surprising on the financials side when Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported third-quarter results on Thursday. There were no material revenues, and losses had accumulated more
GoPro (GPRO) has a long way to go before winning investors’ confidence
One of the reasons behind the dominance of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) in the action camera market has been the absence of direct competitors, but the entry of new players