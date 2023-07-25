3M Company (MMM) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

3M (NYSE: MMM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales of $8.3 billion were down 4.3% year-on-year. Organic sales declined 2.2%.
Net loss attributable to 3M was $6.8 billion, or $12.35 per share, compared to net income of $78 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.17.
For the full year of 2023, 3M expects adjusted EPS to be $8.60-9.10.
