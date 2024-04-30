Earnings Summary: Highlights of 3M Company’s Q1 2024 report

3M Company (NYSE: MMM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial products and solutions, Tuesday announced first-quarter results, reporting an increase in adjusted profit and flat sales.
- First-quarter sales remained broadly unchanged year-over-year at $8.0 billion, organic sales grew around 1% YoY
- Earnings, on a per-share basis, decreased 5% annually to $1.67 in Q1; adjusted earnings climbed 21% to $2.39 per share
- Adjusted operating income margin was 21.9%, an increase of 4 percentage points year-on-year
- 3M generated operating cash flow of $0.8 billion in Q1; adjusted free cash flow was $0.8 billion
- During the quarter, around $835 million was returned to shareholders in the form of dividends
- Recently, the company completed the spin-off of its healthcare business Solventum
- It has named William Brown as CEO effective May 1st; Mike Roman will become Executive Chairman
Most Popular
Key highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q1 2024 earnings results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $8.77 billion, up 26% from the year-ago quarter, driven by increases of 16% in
MCD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from McDonald’s Q1 2024 financial results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion. Revenue growth was 4% in constant currencies. Net income grew 7% to
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 3% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. Organic revenues grew 11%. Net income attributable to shareowners