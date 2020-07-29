Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Electric (GE) slips to loss in Q2 as revenues fall 24%
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a sharp fall in revenues. The bottom line missed the Street view, while revenues exceeded the forecast.
The engineering conglomerate reported a loss of $0.15 per share for the June-quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $0.15 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for a narrower loss. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share last year.
The bottom-line was impacted by a 24% fall in revenues to $17.75 billion as total ordered declined 38% to $13.8 billion. However, the top line came in above the market’s projection.
GE stock closed the last trading session higher and gained further during Wednesday’s pre-market session.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
Most Popular
Starbucks Corp (SBUX): What brewed in Q3
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. In Q3, the company reported narrower-than-expected losses on revenues that surpassed Wall Street projections. SBUX shares
eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Ecommerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 85% to $740
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 earnings beat on 26% revenue growth; stock gains
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020 as revenues climbed 26%, mainly reflecting strong performance by the Computing and Graphics segment. The