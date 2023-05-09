A snapshot of McKesson Corporation’s Q4 2023 earnings

Healthcare service provider McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a 4% increase in revenues.
- Total revenues came in at $68.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is up 4% from the prior-year period
- Earnings per share from continuing operations more than doubled to $5.71 from $2.48 last year
- At $787 million, income from continuing operations was sharply higher than the $370 million profit reported last year
- Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $7.19 per share, compared to $5.83 per share in the year-ago quarter
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $26.10 to $26.90
