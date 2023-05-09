Categories Earnings, Health Care

A snapshot of McKesson Corporation’s Q4 2023 earnings

Healthcare service provider McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a 4% increase in revenues.

  • Total revenues came in at $68.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is up 4% from the prior-year period
  • Earnings per share from continuing operations more than doubled to $5.71 from $2.48 last year
  • At $787 million, income from continuing operations was sharply higher than the $370 million profit reported last year
  • Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $7.19 per share, compared to $5.83 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • For fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $26.10 to $26.90

Stocks you may like:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Pfizer (PFE)

 

 

Most Popular

PYPL Earnings: Everything you need to know about PayPal’s Q1 2023 results

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues. First-quarter revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $7.04 billion

Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on Shopify (SHOP)

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) were up over 3% on Monday. The stock has jumped 85% year-to-date. Last week, the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of

TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales of $13.1 billion remained flat compared to the same period last year and fell below expectations of

Tags

Healthcarepharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top