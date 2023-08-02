Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of McKesson Corporation’s Q1 2024 report
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), a diversified healthcare service company that operates in partnership with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, and governments, on Wednesday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
- Total revenues came in at $74.5 billion in the first three months of 2024, up 11% year-over-year
- Earnings per share from continuing operations was $7.02 in Q1, compared to $5.25 last year
- Adjusted earnings per share increased 25% year-over-year to $7.27
- McKesson’s board of directors approved a $6.0 billion increase to the company’s share repurchase program
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $26.55 and $27.35
