Earnings Summary: A snapshot of McKesson Corporation’s Q1 2024 report

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), a diversified healthcare service company that operates in partnership with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, and governments, on Wednesday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenues came in at $74.5 billion in the first three months of 2024, up 11% year-over-year

Earnings per share from continuing operations was $7.02 in Q1, compared to $5.25 last year

Adjusted earnings per share increased 25% year-over-year to $7.27

McKesson’s board of directors approved a $6.0 billion increase to the company’s share repurchase program

For fiscal 2024, the management expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $26.55 and $27.35