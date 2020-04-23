A visual dashboard of Capital One Financial (COF) Q1 2020 earnings results

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) posted a non-GAAP loss of $3.02 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion in the first quarter of 2020. On a GAAP basis, Capital One’s net loss was $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per share in the first quarter 2020, compared with net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per share in the first quarter of 2019. COF stock declined by about 1% in the extended trading session.

COF stock, which reached its 52-week high of ($107.59) on January 22, tumbled to its 52-week low ($38.00) within two months. Shares of Capital One have lost 49% of its value so far this year.