A visual dashboard of Capital One Financial Q2 2020 earnings

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The bank holding company reported an 8% slip in Q2 revenue to $6.6 billion, also missing the Wall Street projection of $6.83 million.
Meanwhile, net loss of $1.61 per share was 7 cents narrower than the analysts’ projection.
COF shares fell 3.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined close to 40% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Capital One Financial Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
