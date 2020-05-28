Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
A visual dashboard of Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 2020 earnings results
Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 hurt by the COVID-19 related charges. The fashion retailer reported a loss of $3.33 per share compared to a profit of $0.23 per share in the prior-year quarter. After-tax COVID-19 related charges totaled $173 million or $1.10 per share. Sales dropped 40% to $2.03 billion in the first quarter.
In March, the company withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic. Nordstorm also suspended its dividend and share repurchases.
Applying a phased market-by-market approach, Nordstorm began reopening stores in early May with approximately 40% of its fleet now open.
JWN stock was trading up about 1% immediately after the earnings announcement.
Most Popular
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Box Inc (BOX) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May 27, 2020 Corporate Participants: Alice Kousoum Lopatto -- Head of Investor Relations Aaron Levie -- Chief Executive Officer, Co-founder and Chairman Dylan Smith -- Chief Financial Officer
Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease
When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s
Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment