A visual dashboard of Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 2020 earnings results
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results that surpassed the market’s estimates. The railroad company posted earnings of $2.15 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion for the recently ended quarter. While the EPS increased by 11%, revenue dipped 3% year-over-year. UNP shares were slightly up in the pre-market session.
Union Pacific expects second-quarter 2020 carload volumes to be down around 25% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
UNP stock, which plunged to a yearly low last month, had dipped 19% since the beginning of 2019.
